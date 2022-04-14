Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse had his first opportunity to address the Edina City Council in person April 5 as he provided his annual update on the County Board’s work.
LaTondresse, who took his District 6 seat at the beginning of 2021, had to introduce himself to the City Council in a virtual format for his last presentation to the policymakers. But since he presented to the council via videoconference last year, the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have changed.
Seventy-four percent of the county’s residents have completed their vaccine series, and the county’s Public Health department has administered 70,000 doses, LaTondresse noted.
Meanwhile, the County Board has been allocating federal from the American Rescue Plan Act. LaTondresse said the county has been meeting with stakeholders to determine how to use the $246 million in ARPA funding.
During those roundtables and public forums, it became clear that the challenge is balancing short-term pandemic response with long-term projects to improve conditions in the county, he reported.
As for specific priorities that emerged within that framework, “housing stability, public safety, partnering with our small businesses and climate action rose to the top,” he said.
The intersecting affordable housing and homelessness crises have been made worse by the pandemic, noted LaTondresse, who chairs the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
One in three households in the county are cost-burdened for housing, meaning they pay more than a third of their income for it, he said. But what “keeps me up at night,” he continued, is that Hennepin County has 73,000 households that are “extremely low-income,” and 15,000 affordable units available to them.
Edina has not been immune to the crisis. Of the $48 million in emergency rental assistance that the county provided to 5,800 households last year, $575,000 went to at least 77 households in Edina, LaTondresse said.
Additionally, a 17.1 million county investment in support of 1,500 new affordable housing projects has included the Cornelia View Apartments, a senior housing project in development in the Southdale District.
LaTondresse also mentioned a “historic” $91 million investment in housing stability that includes the goal of creating 2,000 affordable housing units and turning hotels acquired as COVID-19 isolation shelters into long-term housing.
In addition to chairing the county HRA, LaTondresse serves as vice chair for the County Board’s Public Safety Committee. He outlined county actions on public safety that included the approval of a request for 31 new sheriff’s deputies last year and an $8.2 million expansion of the North Metro Public Safety Training Center in Maple Grove.
“When it’s complete it will be a world-class training space for sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement officers,” LaTondresse said.
In further efforts to assist law enforcement, the county has provided 12 social workers who are embedded in 21 police departments serving 30 cities, LaTondresse said. Edina was among the earliest participants in that effort, he added, calling the city “an absolutely critical partner.”
“It was a major topic of discussion when I met with your new chief (Todd) Milburn a couple of weeks ago, and I believe this is a promising program that really represents the future of public safety,” LaTondresse said.
The county’s supportive efforts have extended to the private sphere as well. The county has awarded $70 million in grants to help small businesses recover from the pandemic, including $2.62 million spread among 232 grants in Edina.
The county has also offered pro bono consulting services to help businesses combat the pandemic’s effects, providing expertise within a number of disciplines, such as law, accounting, web development and human resources. “I think there probably is not a single business in Edina that couldn’t benefit from a little extra technical assistance on one of these topics free of charge,” LaTondresse said.
Continuing his presentation, LaTondresse emphasized the longer-term focus that is climate change. Last year, the board established a Climate Action Plan that has a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which LaTondresse called “our new North Star.”
The climate plan’s introduction last spring highlighted the newly renovated Arden Park in Edina, where LaTondresse conducted a presentation that included themes of resilience and partnership.
“Because we cannot do this work alone,” he said.
