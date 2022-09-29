7200 7250 France 2022 proposal, illustration

A rendering shows how a mixed-use development proposed for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue would look. The developer wants to start construction in March or April 2023. (Illustration from Edina city council packet)

 Andrew Wig

The week before a pair of derelict commercial buildings on France Avenue were set to be demolished, developers presented their latest plans to repopulate the site.

The Edina City Council Sept. 20 heard a proposal for a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building and a similarly sized 150-unit multifamily building for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue, a piece of land that has repeatedly defied redevelopment plans, largely due to challenges over stormwater.

The site plan for the development proposed for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue includes temporary green space where a second phase of the project would be constructed. Additionally, a retention basin would address the site’s tendency to accumulate stormwater. (Illustration from Edina City Council agenda packet)

