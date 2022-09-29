A rendering shows how a mixed-use development proposed for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue would look. The developer wants to start construction in March or April 2023. (Illustration from Edina city council packet)
The site plan for the development proposed for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue includes temporary green space where a second phase of the project would be constructed. Additionally, a retention basin would address the site’s tendency to accumulate stormwater. (Illustration from Edina City Council agenda packet)
The week before a pair of derelict commercial buildings on France Avenue were set to be demolished, developers presented their latest plans to repopulate the site.
The Edina City Council Sept. 20 heard a proposal for a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building and a similarly sized 150-unit multifamily building for 7200 and 7250 France Avenue, a piece of land that has repeatedly defied redevelopment plans, largely due to challenges over stormwater.
“This project’s goal is to transform a dilapidated and historically problematic site into a thriving center for business and community activity,” the developer’s written project narrative stated.
Phase 1 of the project would be the new office building, which would include a coffee shop on the main level and underground parking. Phase 2 would feature 10,000 square feet of retail space beneath the housing units.
A vacant office building and parking ramp stood on the site before demolition got underway Sept. 26.
The purpose of the council’s meeting last week was to hear the developer’s project presentation followed by a public hearing, although no one took that opportunity to speak on the project. The City Council is set to vote on the project Oct. 6, and the developer, Orion Investments, hopes to start construction in March or April 2023.
A preliminary sketch plan of the project was presented to the council in April. The biggest change in the plan currently being considered is the absence of a grocery store. “I guess this means no Kowalski’s,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said.
The office building proposed for the site was initially envisioned for medical use, but it is designated as general use under the latest plans.
Another change from the sketch plan is an enhancement to a north-south connection that would be shared by bikes and vehicles and set the table for future redevelopment in the area. “This site would be kind of the leader in that and set the standard for how these particular sites connect through,” said Nate Anger, an architect with ESG Architecture and Design.
Anger elaborated on the site’s importance: “This site sits at kind of a Confluence of a lot of different types of uses. We border a residential area and then are kind of at a gateway to a lot of commercial retail spaces. And as such, we believe this is an ideal opportunity for a mixed-use site.”
For the project to be approved, the council would have to allow a zoning ordinance amendment to revise the existing zoning at the site, which was crafted as a planned unit development – or PUD – for a retail and housing project that was approved in 2019.
That project proved financially unfeasible due to the cost of accommodating water that pools on the property. There are “a lot of issues with the site,” Community Development Director Cary Teague said. “It sits low. There’s a lot of drainage problems. Basically, this entire area drains to this site.”
“The extreme grade change within the site, paired with the requirement to address the 100-year flood stormwater needs for the adjacent area, provided numerous challenges to the project team,” the applicant narrative said.
“However, we were able to use these challenges to our advantage by working with the existing grade, keeping podium heights human-scaled and at street level, and incorporating ramps and stairs for improved pedestrian circulation while the roadway remains safely shared between bikes and vehicles.”
Plans call for a stormwater retention basin that would handle the water that streams onto the site.
Neighbors’ reactions to the project on the city’s public engagement website were generally favorable, with some concerns about traffic, Teague said.
Anderson called the traffic study that was conducted for the project “a little incomplete,” saying he wants to rule out the possibility of vehicles cutting through the site.
“As far as cut-through traffic, there may be some that would occur,” said Ed Terhaar, traffic engineer. “But I do not anticipate there being a large amount that would happen at this site, just because of the location of the site and the access that we already have to France at both 72nd and the Gallagher.”
The project is on track to be LEED certified as a “green” development, said Drew Stafford, of Orion Investments.
