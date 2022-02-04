The tattoo comes after students met their fall fundraising goal
L.H. Tanglen Elementary’s principal Jim Hebeisen received a tattoo designed by students Jan. 21 after the students met their $50,000 fall fundraising goal.
The tattoo, which says “Tanglen Pride,” was done by artist Stephanie Schill, a former student at the school and tattoo artist at Dragonland Tattoo in Hopkins. The font of the tattoo was chosen by the community in a survey Hebeisen sent out to families. After the tattoo healed, he unveiled it to students in early February on the morning news at the school. Students received temporary tattoos that looked like his that same day.
“I can tell you my students and the school community are very excited. I’m really excited and anxious to make this happen for them because they helped us raise over $50,000 this fall, which was the goal and I knew it would be a stretch,” he said. “We’ve never raised that much. But they did and I’m keeping my promise.”
In year's past when students have met their annual fundraising goal, Hebeisen dressed up in tiger pajamas or dyed his hair to mimic tiger stripes. This year, Hebeisen’s three sons and another former Hopkins graduate suggested he get a tattoo.
“They could tell from my reaction that I was not really excited about that idea because I have no tattoos. I’ve never had the desire to have a tattoo, but three of the four of them do have tattoos so it just started a discussion,“ he said.
While all four of them initially assured Hebeisen that the tattoo wouldn’t hurt, once the goal was met and the decision was final, he said they told him that placing that tattoo on his left forearm would be one of the more painful locations for a tattoo.
Once students were told about the incentive, they immediately got to work. While the pandemic prevented school staff from wanting students to go door-to-door selling anything, they instead did a “direct drive” where each student used a fundraising website to share with their family and friends.
Anyone could click on a student’s name and donate directly to the PTO, which hosts these fundraising events every year.
“The tattoo was so motivating. They were really reaching out to their friends or reaching out to their relatives and getting them to raise the funds, which directly benefit our students too. We’ve had a wonderful update of our courtyard in the middle of the school, which was mostly funded by PTO,” Hebeisen said.
As the school’s needs have increased, he said the PTO has really stepped up to help meet those needs.
“Even though getting a tattoo would not have been on my top 10 list, I did realize that this would be a motivator. It would be a great distraction and I’m so excited that I can bring it to fruition for my students and my school community,” he said.
