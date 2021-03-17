A new sushi restaurant will soon open at Southdale Center.
Yumi Sushi, which will be located in the mall’s recently redeveloped northeast end, plans to open this month for takeout, and in April, for full dining service. The sushi eatery’s new location will be its third, offering Japanese cuisine classics like noodle soup, fried rice and sashimi.
“We’re excited to finally get going,” said Aaron Switz, co-owner of Z&H Hospitality LLC, which owns and operates Yumi Sushi. “We just kind of see (Southdale) becoming potentially another mini downtown area for businesses ... due to its central location.“
In addition to Edina, the restaurant has already established locations in St. Paul and Excelsior. The new space, located between Rustica Bakery and Life Time Work, will offer the same menu items, including noodle dishes, sushi and sashimi platters, traditional maki, nigiri and speciality rolls.
There aren’t many sushi options in the immediate area, which also played a role in the restaurant wanting to come to Southdale, Switz said.
Yumi Sushi first opened in Excelsior in 1999 by Myoung Kim, who had the nickname of Yumi. She served as owner and operator of the restaurant for more than 20 years until she retired. The name, Yumi, as written in Japanese characters, means “dedication, freedom, excellence and beauty,” according to the eatery’s website.
Switz said he started having conversations with Simon Property Group, which operates Southdale, a couple of years ago. “We liked the area in terms of its growth profile, (and it’s) a pretty active area,” he said.
Regarding the pandemic, Switz said, “We’ve been pretty lucky.” He added that the characteristics of sushi, such as traveling well, being healthy and hard to make at home, have kept people coming to Yumi.
In addition to Yumi, Z&H Hospitality owns other metro-area chains, including Agra Culture Kitchen, Sotarol and Yogurt Lab.
