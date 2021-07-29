The Interlachen Country Club in Edina is proposing to expand its boundaries, which has received mixed feedback from city officials and much pushback from neighbors.
The expansion project, which was discussed by the Edina Planning Commission last month, would add a new parking lot and putting green, among other changes. The Planning Commission did not put forward a recommendation to the Edina City Council due to a failed 3-3 vote to deny Interlachen’s request for a conditional use permit and failed 2-4 vote to approve the permit at its June 23 meeting.
The City Council held a public hearing July 21 and is set to vote on the matter on Aug. 4.
“Interlachen’s been a good member of the community for 110 years and continuing to be a good member of the community is important to us,” Joel Livingood, general manager and CEO of Interlachen and an Edina resident, told the Sun Current. “We’ve approached this project in that spirit and had an open dialogue with residents in the city and other parties involved to ensure that we do everything we can to address their concerns along with meeting our needs. And I think that’s what community is all about.”
The 170-acre country club was founded at its current site in 1909. Currently, the club has 820 families with 70% of them being Edina residents, according to the club’s presentation. The club has about 325 employees during summer.
The club has held high-profile golfing events over the years, including the U.S. Women’s Open in 2008 and the Junior Ryder Cup in 2016. Since 1998, the club has made improvements to its facilities, including a clubhouse renovation and the additions of a ballroom and a maintenance facility.
The new parking lot and putting green are meant to address the club’s insufficient parking for operations and provide more practice facilities, according to the club’s presentation. The project would require a conditional use permit.
In order to build them, the club must expand its boundaries, which would encompass single-family homes on the property’s western edge. Two houses would be demolished with the project’s approval and two others would remain as rental “buffer” sites for the club.
The new parking lot would largely cater to the club’s employees, who currently park at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church as part of a contract and must walk from there to work. Livingood said another aspect of the project is improving safety for its employees by being able to park on-site.
The parking lot would also serve as overflow parking at times, Livingood noted.
As part of the project, Interlachen will be closing off its entrance from Waterman Avenue, effectively reducing traffic on the residential street by up to 99%, the club had estimated, according to Edina Community Development Director Cary Teague. This measure is meant to add to general security, Livingood said, citing several break-ins in recent years.
A gate and cul-de-sac would be installed where Waterman Avenue meets the club’s property line. The project is also proposing to catch stormwater runoff from Waterman Avenue with a filtration basin to the north of the site that would flow to an existing club pond.
The site is located within the R-1 zoning district, which allows golf courses, requiring that the club need only acquire a conditional use permit to build a parking lot, Teague noted.
Feedback from residents and officials
While some Edina residents expressed support for Interlachen’s proposal, much of the feedback was against the project. Concerns included parking lot lighting and a loss of green space and housing opportunities, as well as compliance with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The parking lot, which will be paved with asphalt, will be located on the western portion of the club’s property. Through comments on the city’s Better Together Edina website and during public hearings, residents have indicated concerns with it.
Connie Brockway, whose property would share a northern boundary with the proposed parking lot, said she wants to see Interlachen succeed, given its positive aesthetics in the neighborhood, but doesn’t believe this plan is the right one. Brockway said the asphalt parking lot goes against city-stated climate goals, such as promoting green space.
“I just think that what Interlachen is doing to expand is wrong, it’s wrong for our neighborhood and it’s wrong for the environment,” she said.
Having met with neighbors since April, Livingood said the plan has been adjusted to ease some worries. This included lowering the height of lighting poles and reducing the lights’ brightness. The parking lot will also be screened with surrounding tight hedges, he noted.
Updated plans now include more trees adjacent to the parking lot and native plantings in the stormwater basin’s rain garden, club documents said.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland asked the city’s director of engineering Chad Millner about the impact of the parking lot on stormwater. Millner responded that the club has worked with both the city and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, which determined the parking lot would have no negative impact. It instead would improve water quality in the area, Millner said.
The planned demolition of the two homes would take away much-needed affordable housing, neighbors said.
“I just can’t kind of get behind tearing down houses to pave it over,” said Rob Frimerman, who lives in a property adjacent to the country club.
Livingood told the council that the houses were purchased at around $600,000 in 2018, and $247,500 in 1999, prices that he said are not necessarily in the range associated with affordable housing.
Though many residents expressed disapproval with the plan, the city has limited discretion to deny a conditional use permit, Teague told the Planning Commission.
In order to deny a conditional use permit, the city must prove that the project does not meet the permit’s criteria. In arguing against the proposal, some members of the Planning Commission pointed to language in the city code that prohibits projects with “undue adverse impact on the public health, safety or welfare.”
Staff recommended approval of the plan in city documents, arguing that the criteria for a conditional use permit is met.
Comprehensive Plan land-use goals, like maintaining housing options, aren’t being met with this proposal, Planning Commissioner Lou Miranda said at the June meeting.
Livingood said the club is open to making other changes to help address community concerns, such as potentially adding permeable pavers to the parking lot and preserving as many trees on the site as possible.
If approved, Livingood said he hopes construction would be completed by the summer of 2022.
