Following redistricting last month, nearly three-quarters of the Edina constituency and over half of Bloomington’s population lies within the newly redrawn Senate District 50 – an area without a residing incumbent.
The five-judge Special Redistricting Panel, appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea last year, revealed its court-drawn redistricting maps Feb. 15. Since the release, sitting legislators in the southwest metro have contemplated their options to pursue reelection given the new boundaries, including Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) and Rep. Andrew Carlson (D-Bloomington).
So far, only one candidate, former legislator and emergency-room doctor Alice Mann, has officially announced her candidacy, as of Feb. 27.
Each decade following the U.S. Census survey, U.S. Congressional and state legislative maps must be redrawn in order to align with updated population counts. In redistricting years, every legislative seat is up for reelection.
Previously, Edina was entirely represented by Senate District 49, held by López Franzen, and Bloomington was in both Senate District 49 and 50 – the latter held by Sen. Melissa Wiklund (D-Bloomington). After redistricting, López Franzen was placed in the same district as Sen. Ron Latz (D-St. Louis Park), who announced that he planned to run for reelection to the newly drawn Senate District 46.
Wiklund has since announced she is running for reelection in her newly drawn district, Senate District 51.
The new legislative map put the northwestern-most corner of Edina – about 29.3% of the city’s residents – in Senate District 46, leaving the majority of them in the new Senate District 50, according to calculations by Dave’s Redistricting maps, a website that helps constituents understand shifting political boundaries.
Since being redistricted with Latz, López Franzen has announced her intent not to run for reelection to the Minnesota Senate. The week before, the Senate minority leader told MPR News that moving was a consideration.
“After careful consideration of the changes brought on by redistricting, I’ve decided I will not be seeking re-election to the Minnesota Senate,” López Franzen wrote in a letter to constituents. “I intend to continue to serve in my leadership role with my caucus until the end of my term.”
The new Senate District 50 also cuts Bloomington down the middle, with about 47,000 constituents residing in the district out of a city population of over 89,000, according to Dave’s Redistricting.
Minnesota House members Elkins and Carlson both spoke to the Sun Current after redistricting, outlining their plans for reelection. The newly redrawn maps placed both legislators in House District 50B.
Elkins had previously told the Sun Current that he may run for the open Senate seat if López Franzen did not. But since then, he has reaffirmed his commitment to running for House District 50B. This places him in competition with Carlson, as the representative announced his candidacy for the same seat on Twitter Feb. 23.
“I’m super excited to be running for House again,” Carlson told the Sun Current, adding that he’s looking forward to “fully engaging with (Bloomington) residents again.”
Elkins told the Sun Current in a text last week, “I would be perfectly happy to stay where I am.”
Carlson had initially stated his intent to run for the open Senate seat. But in the tweet announcing his candidacy for reelection to the House seat, Carlson said he endorsed candidate Mann to run in the new Senate District 50.
“During this pandemic, she has shown up for us time and again. When a strong woman of color steps up to lead – my intention is to show support,” Carlson’s tweet said.
Mann, the only candidate so far to officially announce her intent to run for Senate District 50 after Carlson rescinded his bid, served in House District 56B from 2019 to 2020 as part of the DFL while living in Lakeville.
The Latina woman moved to Minnesota – specifically Richfield – from Brazil when she was 8 years old, according to her biography on the Minnesota Legislature website.
Instead of seeking reelection in 2020, she chose to focus on her work as a family-medicine and emergency-room doctor during the pandemic, Mann told the Sun Current. “We were getting just pummeled in the hospital, and I didn’t feel right leaving my medical colleagues to fend for themselves,” she said.
But now, as the situation with COVID-19 has improved compared to 2020, Mann said she re-joined politics to work on “failing systems,” citing direct experiences with her patients. Some of those patients, she said, have not been able to afford medication, or have had certain tests not be covered by their insurance, or have faced other challenges with the medical system.
Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) also endorsed Mann on Twitter, and has stated her intent to run in the new House District 50A.
Many of those within the Senate District 49 DFL and GOP will now shift to being part of Senate District 50.
Each party group will hold its own convention and determine new officers, including chairs, in the coming months.
The new Senate District 50 GOP’s convention will be held March 19 at Bethany Church, 6900 Auto Club Road. The Senate District 50 DFL will host its convention April 9 at a location not yet determined.
