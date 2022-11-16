In unofficial results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State Nov. 8, Edina voters elected Kate Agnew and Julie Risser to fill the two open seats on the City Council, narrowly ousting incumbent candidate Ron Anderson.
Agnew received 30.3% of the vote, or 11,839 votes, while Julie Risser received 25.9%, or 10,134 votes. Anderson received 24.8% of the vote, or 9,715 votes. Janet Kitui received 12% of the vote, or 4,695 votes, and Jeff Hovanec, who had suspended his campaign, received 6.5% of the vote, or 2,528 votes.
“I was surprised,” Agnew said. “I was refreshing the results and it was zero results and then all of a sudden, all the results were there.”
Risser was also surprised. She said she wasn’t expecting the “very close” race.
“I envision[ed] making it across the finish line,” she said. “But not that result.”
Risser will finish her volunteer AmeriCorps position in December before starting on the Council in January. “I take this very seriously. I want to serve well, and I know that’s going to take a lot of time and energy,” Risser said. “I am happy that I have background and service work with Edina.”
Agnew called her City Council campaign “an amazing opportunity to connect with various members of the community.”
She said her experience on the Planning Commission has prepared her to serve on the council. She looks forward to seeing projects she worked on as planning commission chair, such as the Cahill District Area Plan, move forward in her absence.
“I’m really excited to listen and to serve our community,” Agnew said.
She said she wants to prioritize affordable housing, climate change considerations and making sure all Edina residents feel safe. She stated that the city’s planning process is dependent on residents sharing their thoughts and concerns and vows to listen to all voices in the community.
“I definitely want all of the conversations to continue,” Agnew said. “I look forward to continuing to connect with people.”
Risser also wants to continue engaging with community members.
“As I’m picking up my lawn signs, I’m having more conversations and I’m leaving notes for people,” Risser said. “I really want the dialogue to continue.”
Risser said she ran for City Council because she is concerned about over-development in Edina, in addition to public safety, road congestion and infrastructure maintenance, according to her statements in the Sun Current Voters Guide. She said that as a councilmember, she will focus on ensuring developments are beneficial to residents and align with community expectations.
Risser has a BA from Carleton College, an MA from Indiana University and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. She works as an assistant professor of land acquisition for solar energy, a museum director, an editor and an AmeriCorps volunteer. She is an Edina Energy and Environment Commissioner and a board member of Clean Water Action Minnesota and National Clean Water Action.
Agnew has a BA from Macalester College and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is currently vice president of engineering at Kyros and serves as the chair of the Edina Planning Commission, treasurer of philanthropies for the Edina Federated Women’s Club and as a member of the Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
One of the seats up for election this year was vacant after Councilmember Kevin Staunton chose not to seek reelection. Staunton was first elected in 2014.
The other seat is occupied by Anderson, whose time on the council will be over at the end of the year after one term. He ran for reelection this year to continue to “offer common sense solutions while listening carefully to the people who hired us: Edina residents,” he stated in the Sun Current Voters Guide.
When he ran for his seat in 2018, he said he wanted to slow high-density growth in Edina.
Anderson attended Southeast Missouri State and is president of Woodbridge Management. He is also president of the Edina Fastpitch Association.
