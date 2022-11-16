Kate Agnew - Voters Guide

In unofficial results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State Nov. 8, Edina voters elected Kate Agnew and Julie Risser to fill the two open seats on the City Council, narrowly ousting incumbent candidate Ron Anderson.

Agnew received 30.3% of the vote, or 11,839 votes, while Julie Risser received 25.9%, or 10,134 votes. Anderson received 24.8% of the vote, or 9,715 votes. Janet Kitui received 12% of the vote, or 4,695 votes, and Jeff Hovanec, who had suspended his campaign, received 6.5% of the vote, or 2,528 votes.

