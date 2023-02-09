Bev Lonsbury

Bev Lonsbury’s book, “Adventures in Heartache, Humor and Hope,” comes out Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. (Submitted photo)

 LONSBURY PHOTOGRAPHY

Bev Lonsbury, a longtime Edina resident, will have her book “Adventures in Heartache, Humor and Hope” published Feb. 14. The book details how she created a four-step method to effectively decrease anxiety and stress, increase self-awareness and build relationship skills.

Lonsbury developed the process while completing her Doctorate in Philosophy at Luther Seminary, where she spent time studying relational care in a wet house in the Twin Cities.

Load comments