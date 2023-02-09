Bev Lonsbury, a longtime Edina resident, will have her book “Adventures in Heartache, Humor and Hope” published Feb. 14. The book details how she created a four-step method to effectively decrease anxiety and stress, increase self-awareness and build relationship skills.
Lonsbury developed the process while completing her Doctorate in Philosophy at Luther Seminary, where she spent time studying relational care in a wet house in the Twin Cities.
A wet house is a residential facility for chronic alcoholics where residents can consume alcohol on the premises. The facility provides residents shelter, food, clothing and medical and spiritual care.
“Usually, it holds about 80 men in the late stage of alcoholism,” Lonsbury said.
Lonsbury created the process as a way to practice self-care and relational care so she could interact with the residents of the wet house and develop relationships with them without anxiety.
The process is based on a variety of social science, theological, spiritual and philosophical theories and is everything Lonsbury found that “really worked,” she said.
Step One
The first step in the method is to define the situation that is causing you stress, identifying the who, what, where, when, why and how. “The first thing I do is clearly and objectively define the situation because naming it is powerful,” Lonsbury said.
In order to identify what may be causing you stress, Lonsbury suggests free writing on a piece of paper whatever comes to mind about what is happening in your life.
After you have reflected on the various moving parts of your life, Lonsbury said to narrow down what you have written into a short synopsis, usually two to five sentences.
“Only the facts, leave the opinions out,” Lonsbury said. “Through my research, I’ve learned that our minds strive to make sense of the stories and the situations in our lives that affect us emotionally and once we clearly name what’s going on, it calms the mind.”
Now that you’ve named what is causing you issues, you can sort through your feelings with a clearer head.
Step Two
Once you have named the situation and calmed your mind, you can focus on what you’re feeling.
“Feelings give us information about ourselves, our relationships and our experiences that are not available from logic or thinking,” Lonsbury writes in her book.
Lonsbury said most people are likely to experience an array of emotions when they are dealing with conflict, such as feeling stressed, confused, frustrated, resentful, regretful, conflicted or sad.
Individuals may experience these feelings all at once or in varying degrees, she explained. Part of identifying your feelings is taking the time to reflect on what you’re really feeling.
Step Three
Once you’ve identified how you’re feeling and what caused those feelings, you must identify the needs and values you may be lacking, according to Lonsbury.
Needs and values are basic essentials everyone needs, such as love, physical and emotional health, connection, guidance, community and relaxation, among others.
“Being aware of the needs we have at the moment gives us a sense of hope and a clearer picture of what is important to us,” Lonsbury said. “This moves us from being overpowered by our feelings toward connecting our thoughts, identifying goals and making a decision. We are equipped to respond with resilience rather than react to the situation.”
For example, if you’re feeling confused or depressed, you may need some encouragement.
“It might be reaching out to somebody, it might be reading an encouraging book, meditation. … There are a variety of ways that you can meet those needs,” Lonsbury said.
Identifying your needs is effective, she elaborated, because it makes your brain more thought-centered and prepares you for the last step: action.
“Once we identify the needs and values of those who are involved, we can determine what will help and how to respond,” Lonsbury said.
Step Four
The last step of the method is to respond to your situation with empathy and avoid acting on gut reactions that may hurt other people’s feelings.
“Learn to respond rather than react,” Lonsbury said.
As a result of using the four-step method, Lonsbury said, people will experience increased self-awareness, which is key to creating and maintaining relationships. “After we have this self-knowledge, we can focus on relating to others,” she said.
Lonsbury said she recognizes that the process isn’t easy at first but wants to remind people that putting in the work pays off.
“It’s too much work to stay in stressful or painful situations because in the long run, it is harder,” she said. “Without going through this process, many people react but it’s worth it to put in the work.”
"Adventures in Heartache, Humor, and Hope" will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 14 on Amazon.
