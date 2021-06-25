By Dedeepya Guthikonda
Sun Current Intern
Editor’s note: This is part 2 of a story about the achievement gap found broadly in the education system, and Edina Schools’ attempts to close it within its own boundaries. The names Jimina, Ahmed, Nijima and Fatima are used in this story as pseudonyms for people who preferred to stay anonymous so that they could comfortably share their stories.
The persistent achievement gap faced by Edina Public Schools and a multitude of other districts is about more than just statistics.
Donna Roper, Director of Research and Evaluation for Edina Public Schools, knows this well. Roper finds that qualitative measures, such as what kind of family and community support students have, as well as their teacher and school support, play an important role in understanding the achievement gap.
The Minnesota Student Survey, which every three years collects data from students of various grade levels and different racial and socioeconomic groups, finds that the difference in academic achievement among those groups is not a matter of attitudes toward school, Roper noted.
“What the survey suggests,” she said, “is that most kids are committed to learning, regardless of income, race, where they come from, and many have a really, you know, good positive identity.”
But the 2019 data from the state survey touches on the prevalent disparities that exist between these different groups. For example, 51% of all students reported they have obtained mostly As for school grades, compared with 28% of students receiving free or reduced-price lunch.
However, the majority of students across all racial groups indicated having a commitment to learning and positive out-of-school experiences, along with strong teacher and family support. Working with multilingual families, who are often affected by the achievement gap, is an important aspect of tackling the disparities that nevertheless persist, according to Roper.
“We do have a task force that’s starting to reach out and do some work with our families, and the district has had affinity groups throughout the years where they have brought together families from the Somali community, families from the Latinx community, and so forth,” Roper said.
“By listening to what our families need, and establishing trusting relationships, we will be in a position to respond to needs in the best way possible for our students.”
The district’s attempts to connect with multilingual families of students also extends beyond these delegated task forces to a more personal level.
Greg Banko, a Special Education teacher at South View Middle School who also serves on the school’s Racial Equity Task Force, described informal ways the district has tried to connect with families. Banko, along with other team members from South View, sought out places in the community where a number of multilingual families live.
“We looked at multi-unit housing,” Banko said. “So there are places like Parklawn and Cedars of Edina, Gallagher Avenue, that we realize we have a lot of East Indian families. Can we use our cultural liaison to reach out to those families, and say, hey, we’ll come to you to bridge the gap of building a connection, if in fact logistically it’s very difficult for you to get to the school?
This initial idea merged into the concept of family nights at these respective apartments. “We’ll have food, we’ll have a presentation. We’ll have key people there: social workers, students services, counselors,” Banko said.
While one goal for these events is to educate families who may not be accustomed to the school system and make them aware of available resources, Banko mentioned they invite everybody in the housing complex. Each event consists of a Q&A session with families “to find out what’s going well for you and what’s not working well. What are the concerns you have for your children? Do you know how to access resources? Do you know who the key players are?” Banko explained.
Other efforts include helping families navigate financial aid scholarships and connecting them with representatives from Community Education to help enroll students in extracurricular programs.
However, these events are not affiliated with the school district; they’re an initiative that staff from South View, along with Banko, coordinate themselves. “We just did it because we knew it was important for our job and you know, we’re professionals,” Banko said, mentioning they did not get paid for conducting these events.
According to Jimina, a mother of a student of color who had fallen behind reading standards at his elementary school, there’s a need for this kind of direct, personal connection, especially with families of color. She recognizes the difference in attending Edina versus neighboring schools; for example, her kids used to attend Richfield Public Schools, where there is greater diversity.
According to MDE, about 61% of students enrolled in Richfield Public Schools are students of color, 46% of those enrolled in Bloomington Public Schools are students of color, and 40% of Eden Prairie Public Schools enrollees are students of color. About 24% of enrollees in Edina Public Schools are students of color.
Nijima, another parent of Edina students of color, mentioned that she avoided enrolling her children in Edina-affiliated extracurricular sports programs, preferring the neighboring YMCA instead.
It’s these concerns that Banko hopes to address by facilitating family nights. “When people see that you actually go the extra mile, and then you care about their kids, I think it has a ripple effect and has a long-lasting positive effect and, you know, relationship that you’re cultivating between the school and the community,” he said.
Acknowledging bias
Unconscious bias training is one measure the district is taking to make sure teachers are aware of the differences between their perceptions of students’ backgrounds and the reality. “We’re trying to identify those supports that kids need, whether it’s tutoring or additional time, or just a different environment,” Roper said.
Fatima, a Black mother of three in Edina Schools, can speak to examples of inherent bias her students have experienced in school. “My kids were born here, but they’re Somali and they’re Black. They’re Muslim. I feel like there are times when a minor thing, like a little problem that could have been solved in school, has been overlooked at or exploded,” she said.
Other examples of implicit bias – defined as a type of subconscious bias toward certain social or racial groups – in the classroom are not as obvious. For example, “overlooking or downplaying the significance of getting a name right” is a microaggression that appears in the classroom and can severely undermine learning, Rita Kohli, assistant professor of education at the University of California at Riverside, wrote in a study titled, “Teachers, Please Learn Our Names!: Racial Microaggressions and the K-12 Classrooms.”
The study, published in 2012, found that failure to pronounce a name correctly affects the social well-being of a student, which is linked to learning. Racial equity training curriculum is currently implemented for all teachers and staff within the Edina school district.
The district is taking measures to target the achievement gap. This was evident in a significant closure of the gap in the high school science Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments in 2019, when “Black or African American” and “Hispanic or Latino” students saw the greatest gains, improving proficiency rates by 45 and 29 percentage points, respectively. Overall, Edina High School students’ proficiency rate increased from about 70% to 93%.
While this closure was a culmination of several efforts, such as giving students the option to make the standardized assessment as part of their final class grade, it was also a result of other qualitative factors.
“They really deserve a lot of credit for their alignment work, in terms of the instruction, to their ability to implement some of those culturally responsive teaching and learning strategies, where they incorporated student voice, and actually got the students, maybe, to be a little more intrinsically motivated in the work,” Roper said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, unsurprisingly, has exacerbated challenges that characterize the achievement gap, such as those faced by students in the English as a Second Language program, commonly referred to as ESL.
“Maybe it’s the distance learning,” Fatima said. “When she was in school in Creek Valley, she had two ESL teachers. And it seemed like it was better. She had a better understanding of things. But I feel like right now, it’s not progressing at all. It seems like right now, (my daughter) is at the same level (in her ESL class).”
After witnessing her son’s lack of progress in the program, Jimina decided to take his learning into her own hands by enrolling him in Kumon, an after-school math and reading learning center. By attending this program twice a week after school, Ahmed was able to catch up to his peers and grade-level standards, eventually exiting ESL.
But Jimina recognized that not all families could afford to send their children to Kumon. Thus, she calls for the school to claim more accountability.
“What needs to happen is that (the school) needs to communicate with the parents and say, ‘OK, this is where (your student) is lacking. These are their weaknesses,’ and push to do more than taking one hour away from the (students’) regular classes for ESL,” she said.
“They need to put effort into helping the kids in ESL, you know, without making them feel less than others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.