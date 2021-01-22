The city of Edina has imposed an emergency limit on third-party delivery service fees in response to COVID-19, becoming the second Minnesota city to do so.
The emergency regulation, which is modeled after a near-identical Minneapolis mandate, places a limit on the fees that third-party delivery services such as DoorDash can charge a restaurant. The policy also requires these services to disclose to customers the fee imposed on businesses, which was as high as 40% of the order price.
With the emergency regulation, third-party delivery service fees are capped at 15% in Edina. In a unanimous vote, the Edina City Council approved the measure at its Jan. 5 meeting. St. Paul has since taken similar action.
“It is unusual for a city to inject ourselves into a contract between two private parties, a restaurant and a delivery operator, but under these emergency conditions that exist in our state, this is one of those rare times where this type of interaction might be appropriate,” Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager, said at the council meeting.
Restaurant owners have told city staff over months that third-party food delivery services have been charging high fees and commissions, according to city documents. These fees are those paid by the restaurant owners, often not disclosed to consumers.
Restaurant owners indicated that fees often ranged from 20-40% of the order price, Neuendorf said. For an order that’s $13, the restaurant may only get $9 when the food is ordered through a third-party delivery service.
Under the new regulations, the services must also provide a receipt to the consumer that details how much was charged to the restaurant.
“With complete information now available to them, the consumer can then make an informed decision when they patronize our local businesses in the future,” Neuendorf said.
Neuendorf said that with changing consumer habits and evolving public health restrictions, businesses have suffered economically. He added that restaurant culture is important to Edina residents, which prompted the city and council to take action to place restaurants in a better position to survive the pandemic.
Many other metropolitan cities, like Chicago, Cleveland and Portland, had enacted similar regulations. After Minneapolis established its own fee cap in December, city staff recommended the measure for Edina. Similar language is used between Minneapolis and Edina in order to set consistent expectations for the restaurants, third-party delivery services and patrons, according to city documents.
“We’ve experienced ourselves ways that we could help relieve stress for our small businesses, and particularly our restaurant operators,” Mayor Jim Hovland said at the Jan. 5 meeting. “This is another way of thinking about it.”
Neuendorf said enforcement will be a challenge. The city is relying largely on complaints from restaurants or patrons that the third-party delivery service is not following the regulation.
The limits will likely be in effect until any public health emergency – from the state or city – is lifted, Neuendorf said.
“The timing is very important,” he said. “Time is of the essence ... The stress and the duress is now.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.