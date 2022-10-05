theater outside 1.jpg

With France Avenue closed to traffic, a crowd gathers in front of the freshly renovated Edina Theater Sept. 29 for a ribbon-cutting event. Work on the moviehouse, which is operated by Mann Theaters, was performed by Jaeger Construction and Vanney Associates, an architecture and design firm. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

There was something for everyone at the Edina Theater’s first night of operation since the moviehouse closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In auditorium 1 was the 2021 romantic comedy-drama “The Good House,” starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. Auditorium 2 hosted “Don’t Worry Darling,” the psychological thriller that recently provided a full news cycle of celebrity drama.

theater gold room sign.jpg

A sign on the lower level of the Edina Theater directs patrons to the upstairs bar that was inspired by “The Shining.” (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
theater gold room with door.jpg

A replica of the ill-fated door from “The Shining” greets moviegoers in the theater’s gilded bar area. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
theater typewriter.jpg

A typewriter is positioned on the edge of the Edina Theater’s Gold Room in honor of one of the indelible scenes in “The Shining.” (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig) 
theater auditorium.jpg

The Edina Theaters' auditoriums got an overhaul during the venue's renovation. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew wig) 
Edina Theater at night, opening night

The freshly restored tower marquee at the Edina Theater is aglow during a Sept. 29 reopening celebration, as whirling spotlights shoot skyward from below.

