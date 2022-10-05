With France Avenue closed to traffic, a crowd gathers in front of the freshly renovated Edina Theater Sept. 29 for a ribbon-cutting event. Work on the moviehouse, which is operated by Mann Theaters, was performed by Jaeger Construction and Vanney Associates, an architecture and design firm. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
There was something for everyone at the Edina Theater’s first night of operation since the moviehouse closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
In auditorium 1 was the 2021 romantic comedy-drama “The Good House,” starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. Auditorium 2 hosted “Don’t Worry Darling,” the psychological thriller that recently provided a full news cycle of celebrity drama.
But as the projectors warmed up Sept. 29, two of the renovated theater’s four screens were reserved for a 42-year-old piece of cinema history – “The Shining.” The horror film’s influence is so pervasive that the operator of the Edina Theater, Mann Theaters, drew heavily on the movie’s aesthetic when remodeling the venue, which, in all its art deco glory, first attracted moviegoers to 50th & France in 1934.
Fans of “The Shining” will immediately recognize the chilling elements from the film. “The resemblance of the scenes in this movie are so detailed that you will think you are on the set in the movie,” Steve Mann, CEO of Mann Theaters, promised at the ribbon cutting ceremony that preceded the first showings.
Those touches include the Gold Room Bar, the glimmering space where drinks are served on the theater’s top floor. There is also the replica of the door that Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance maniacally chopped through before uttering those immortal words, “Heeeere’s Johnny.” Nearby that prop is the typewriter where Jack feverishly pecked, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” over and over again during his descent into madness.
Even the theater’s bathroom got “The Shining” treatment, a blood-red and ghost-white conjuring of one of the movie’s most disturbing scenes.
And with that, 50th and France is once again a destination for dinner and a movie.
Mayor Jim Hovland acknowledged that synergy as he addressed a crowd gathered in front of the theater on France Avenue, which was closed to traffic for the occasion. “I think our whole town is proud to see this reopen. It’s so vital to the business at 50th & France,” Hovland said.
The city viewed the Edina Theater as enough of an economic driver to warrant $200,000 in COVID-related American Rescue Plan Act funds and a $300,000 forgivable loan from the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority. City documents associated with that funding estimated the renovation would cost $1.5 million.
Hovland called the theater a “cultural icon in our town, in our state, actually.” Central to that status is the landmark marquee tower, which lights up to remind passersby what city they are in.
Due to the tower’s historical significance, plans to refurbish the sign had to be approved by the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission before it was removed for the work this past summer.
The refreshed beacon symbolizes a 50th & France district that has undergone its own renovation in recent years, a transformation centered around the Nolan Mains development, which brought new apartments, shops and restaurants to the node.
One of those new neighbors is Mr. Paul’s Supper Club. The buzzy restaurant’s executive chef, Tommy Begnaud, was on hand to serve food for the invite-only opening event.
Speaking in front of the theater before movie time, Begnaud reflected on the commercial resurgence that was capped by the theater’s reopening.
“What brings a community together more than downtown? And this is downtown Edina,” he declared.
Hovland said that when the pandemic struck, “we all wondered, what’s the future of brick-and-mortar retail? But now of course, everything’s leased back up again.”
