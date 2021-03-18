The Edina School Board is searching for a new superintendent after the current head administrator, John Schultz, announced last month that he will retire following the current school year.
To lead the search, the district settled on the consultancy firm School Exec Connect, which used public input to craft a profile describing the traits the district’s next superintendent should possess. The board voted unanimously March 8 to approve the superintendent profile.
In the Edina community, “there is absolutely no apathy,” said Patty Phillips, a senior associate with School Exec Connect. “People were passionate. They showed up. They wanted to speak.”
To gauge the desires of the community, the search firm, in partnership with the district, conducted a series of focus groups, a community forum and a questionnaire for the public to weigh in on.
The next superintendent expected to start their work by July 1.
Search timeline
The School Board voted in February to work with School Exec Connect, which includes as a senior partner former Edina Public Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dragseth.
Between Feb. 21 and March 4, the district offered Edina residents the opportunity to express their thoughts on the search through a survey. The district also held focus groups March 1-3. The 16 groups representing certain demographics, a range of ages, and different stakeholders including families, employees and the broader community.
Candidate recruitment and vetting is expected to occur through April 20, according to the district website. On April 26, a slate of five to seven candidates will be presented to the board. Over the ensuing couple of days, the board will conduct interviews with the candidates as the list is narrowed down to two or three finalists, the district said.
From May 3-5, finalist interviews will include questioners from the community including staff, parents, students and the School Board. The final candidate is scheduled to be selected May 5.
Superintendent profile
The profile for the next superintendent includes 12 main qualities that the district intends to look for in the candidates. The language used in the profile was specifically chosen by the board, but broadly indicates the following qualities:
• A person who will lead the execution of the district’s in-place 2020-2025 Strategic Plan while also facilitating innovation
• A person who works to close opportunity and achievement gaps in academics while supporting a child’s entire wellbeing
• A person who advocates for equity and is culturally competent
• A person who builds quality staff reflecting the diversity of the district’s students and who creates a trusting environment
• A person who is an effective communicator
• A person who understands the pandemic’s impact on students, teachers and broader community
• A person who works well with the School Board
• A person who is decisive but is also willing to work collaboratively before taking action
• A person who helps develop instructional programs and curriculum
• A person who exhibits strong fiscal and legal knowledge
• A person who values student extracurriculars, including athletics, activities and the fine arts
• A person who is transparent and approachable as a representative for the district
To view the specific language on this profile, go to trimurl.co/nfoPsT.
As the focus groups and community forum participants spoke out for the profile, contributors commonly identified the district’s strengths as its commitment to excellence, its engaged and dedicated students and staff, and its access to resources.
When asked about the district’s challenges, stakeholders often noted a lack of staff diversity, declining enrollment and the management of changes within the district, like demographics and community values, that may part from tradition.
Respondents generally noted that important three-year goals for the district should be bolstering equity, retaining teachers of color, instituting post-COVID-19 interventions in learning gaps and focusing on the district’s Strategic Plan.
Many of the superintendent qualities that respondents deemed important ended up in the approved superintendent profile.
The district also offered an online superintendent survey to the Edina community that ended up getting 1,457 individual responses. Nearly 80% of the respondents were parents of current students or parents of children who attended school in the district within the past five years. The next most common type of respondents were teachers, making up 15% of those taking the survey.
“What really jumped out to us with your survey was the number of participants,” search firm representative David Clough told the School Board. “Your constituents really came forward in participating in this.”
The district’s top three goals for the next three years, as indicated in the online survey, should be strengthening its academics, sustaining high student achievement levels and maintaining programs for all students of any achievement level or background.
The district’s “dedicated and highly competent” staff, high levels of student achievement and pride in Edina Schools were the top three strengths of the district, according to the survey report.
The greatest challenges cited in the online survey were class sizes, closing achievement gaps and enhancing diversity.
The three attributes that respondents believed were most critical to the next superintendent’s success include being a person who assembles a good team, has extensive knowledge of curriculum and is information- and data-driven in their decision-making.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.