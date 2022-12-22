The Housing and Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement for multi-family housing at 4620 West 77th Street at its Dec. 8 meeting.

The redevelopment will create 276 new housing units, 28 of which will be affordable to households with income at or below 50% of the area median income. Additionally, 110 units will be restricted to rents not exceeding 120% of area median income.

