The Housing and Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement for multi-family housing at 4620 West 77th Street at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The redevelopment will create 276 new housing units, 28 of which will be affordable to households with income at or below 50% of the area median income. Additionally, 110 units will be restricted to rents not exceeding 120% of area median income.
The site is within the Tax Increment Financing District established in 2014 to assist phased redevelopment of the area and is currently “underutilized,” home to an office building and surface parking lot, said Stephanie Hawkinson, Edina’s affordable housing development manager.
It will be funded through Pentagon Park Tax Increment Financing District pooled funds and Special Projects and Redevelopment Capital funds.
“Based on other developments, the cost is fairly reasonable,” said Stephanie Hawkinson, Edina’s affordable housing development manager.
Pentagon Park Tax Increment Financing District pooled funds are available for up to $7.34 million and will reimburse the developer’s redevelopment costs specific to the site.
The 20-year loan expires in 2043 with 6% simple interest and semi-annual payments, capped at 25% of pooled increment, which is the dollar difference between the base tax capacity of the site and the tax capacity following redevelopment.
Special Projects and Redevelopment Capital funds will be available as a forgivable loan, up to $2 million. These funds will be used to reimburse construction costs of the public right-of-way to Fred Richards Park.
The redevelopment also adheres to the new Sustainability Buildings Policy of National Green Building standards at the silver level and Minnesota B3 guidelines for predicted greenhouse gas emissions.
The site will be divided into two separate uses, including expanded green space and improved connections to Fred Richards Park.
Pedestrian and bike paths will lead from West 77th Street adjacent to the building to the park.
HRA Member Ron Anderson said he was pleased with the development because the site is in an already existing TIF district and most of the costs are being paid by the developer. He also said the project “creates the public access we’ve been seeking.”
Anderson also mentioned that in years past, he had wondered how the public would gain access to Fred Richards Park along 77th Street.
“It appears that we found a way, and I think a superior way,” Anderson said.
The City Council, which has the same membership as the HRA, approved the final rezoning, final development plan and site improvement plan for the project on Oct. 6.
Funding sources breakdown
Debt financing will account for 77% of funds, or $65,400,000; equity will account for 12%, or $10,210,186; TIF equity will make up 9%, or $7,310,000; and $2,000,000 will come from the city’s Special Projects and Redevelopment Capital Fund, also known as SPaRC.
Funds will be used for acquisition, hard costs, soft costs, “green” elements, city fees, developer fees and financing fees associated with the project, which is estimated to cost $84,920,186.
Eligible expenses for TIF pooled funds include the stormwater system, sustainability certification, increased costs due to soil conditions, site preparation, fire access road and HRA costs.
Eligible expenses for Special Projects and Redevelopment Capital funds include the pedestrian plaza, monument signage, public access road to Fred Richards Park, plaza area stormwater system and soil correction in public areas.
Hawkinson said full site approval is anticipated by April 2023. Construction is set to begin in July 2023 and commence by November 2024.
According to Hawkinson, some have raised concerns that the children living in the apartments will all go to the same elementary school, leading to overcrowding.
“That is a combination of how the city is zoned with how the school district’s denoted and we’re in constant conversations with the school district regarding that,” Hawkinson said.
Councilmember James Pierce said the redevelopment is a reminder that the city needs to create a better model to fund projects such as this.
“We do need to find additional, more sustainable ways of funding these projects and providing housing across the full life cycle as opposed to just in multi-family. … It’s a much broader issue,” Pierce said.
