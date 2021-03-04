Mayor Jim Hovland and Edina Public Schools Superintendent John Schultz presented an update on Edina at a “State of the Community” event Feb. 25.
City Manager Scott Neal, who emceed the event, kicked off the proceedings by noting that this year’s “State of the Community” in other cities has had a more serious than fun tone, differing from previous years. He cited the events of 2020, such as the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd, for contributing to this approach.
“We cannot tell our story without talking about COVID-19 and George Floyd,” Neal said. “But we’re also going to talk about the educational, the economic and the social and community resilience that we’ve observed in Edina in 2020.”
Aiding in that goal, the event was co-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edina, Rotary Club of Edina Morningside and the Edina Chamber of Commerce. Participants could either attend in-person at the Edina Country Club or connect virtually to the live event.
Neal noted that other elected officials in attendance, either in-person or via Zoom, included City Councilmembers Carolyn Jackson, Kevin Staunton and Ron Anderson; Edina School Boardmembers Erica Allenburg, Julie Greene, Owen Michaelson and Janie Shaw; State Rep. Heather Edelson and Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse.
Update on Edina Public Schools
After Neal’s introduction, Schultz joined the event via Zoom. He outlined how the Edina school district has acted throughout the pandemic and later, addressed the technology levy and bond referendum that Edina residents will be asked to vote on in May.
On the topic of the pandemic, Schultz explained the timeline over the past year with students leaving or returning to in-person class. Since the first decision to switch to distance learning in March last year, “we had two weeks to re-invent how to do school and I think we’ve been planning ever since that day,” Schultz said. He noted that the district is in the process of pivoting secondary students back to in-person learning.
COVID-19 mitigation strategies that Schultz outlined include masking, COVID-19 staff testing and optimized ventilation systems. In addition, the district will be launching a survey to assess the mental health of students, which will allow for classroom changes and follow-ups with at-risk students.
Schultz also outlined the role of technology for the district, noting that it is the foundation for continuing education in the district. He mentioned the $7 million technology levy, which will go to residents to vote on in May. The money will go toward curriculum, staffing and other internal systems.
“The district is committed to use the technological tools in the classroom when they are the right tools to use,” he said.
The bond issue, which will also be included on the May ballot, will go toward four facility improvement projects, Schultz said.
Before Hovland gave an update on the city, he presented Schultz with a key to the city in honor of his service to the community ahead of the superintendent’s retirement at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
State of the city
Hovland began his portion of the address by summarizing the city’s actions and revenue losses experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about economic growth in Edina breaking a record in 2020 and the community fallout from the killing of Floyd.
The mayor discussed the governmental aid that was given to businesses due to the pandemic. The city provided COVID-19 small-business relief in the form of two rounds of forgivable loans and grants, he said. In addition, Hennepin County’s “Love Local” initiative was focused on helping those businesses in the 50th & France district.
He noted that Edina was the third city in the state to establish a masking ordinance. Signage in the city, like “Wear a mask. It’s a piece of cake,” allowed businesses to better enforce masking in their stores, he said. A discount on liquor license fees for this year also aided dining establishments, Hovland said.
The valuation of new building and construction for 2020 broke a previous city record, Hovland noted. He said this is beneficial because in subsequent years, it could grow the tax base. He discussed developments that have finished construction, are currently under construction and have recently been approved by the City Council.
Hovland added other ways the city has helped the community during the pandemic. He said the city created a COVID-19 dashboard that helped track cases of the virus, city engineers bottled their own hand sanitizer for residents, and the Edina Senior Center launched a senior-child pen pal program. The Parks and Recreation Department also created RECtivity boxes for residents.
Projected revenue losses for 2020 include $1.8 million for Edina Liquor, $1.3 million for Braemar Arena, $1 million for the Edina Aquatic Center, $865,000 for Edinborough Park and more, Hovland said.
In the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Hovland said that notable places in Edina were not looted likely due to diligence from the city. He added that the Edina Chamber of Commerce and city have been working on a plan for dealing with the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is being tried for the death of Floyd.
“We have been resilient and steadfast ... We are mindful to be continuing the Edina tradition of thinking today about tomorrow,” Hovland said.
To view the full address, go to youtu.be/ZWQzV3q4uqA.
