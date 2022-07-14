We recently recognized Juneteenth for the very first time in the history of Edina. While in contemporary times, Juneteenth has become a celebration, it has its origins in the ill treatment of some of our fellow humans, held in bondage for generations in another period of American history. These stories of human suffering and injustice need to be told and re-told, just as we do with the Days of Remembrance recognition in Edina, annually focusing on events surrounding the Holocaust. We accordingly plan to hold a Juneteenth event in Edina on an annual basis in the future.
We all know about Juneteenth’s origins; that on June 19, 1865, the U.S. Army informed people in the enslaved African American community in Galveston, TX, they had been freed from slavery. This information came to them some two and a half years AFTER President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Not being told for two and a half years after being declared to be free of human bondage, that you were indeed free, carries great inescapable symbolism regarding the continuous struggle of black people to attain equality in the form of full and meaningful citizenship, says historian Jarvis Givens of Harvard. “Black freedom,” says Givens, “to this day, remains incomplete.”
We have had an unfortunate history of tyranny in our country with respect to human bondage. As a young man in college, taking classes in political thought, I could read the words of philosophers such as Aristotle and Plato and comprehend them for my age and experience, but now that over 50 years have passed, I clearly understand, and have observed, how INEQUALITY brings about INSTABILITY, as stated by Aristotle. Tyranny is what concerned Plato and is what our Founding Fathers saw occur when democracies failed. They tried to prevent, in their Constitutional drafting, the possibility of the rise or perpetuation of tyranny, yet as carefully as they crafted our Constitution and as much as we have tried to guard against it, the risk of tyranny remains something that vexes us even today.
When we gathered in our town, for the very first time on June 19, 2022, to hold a Juneteenth event, it was a positive action, a gesture that counts very much; a recognition by our community of what was wrong with the past but what can be right about the future; a recognition that the long struggle to make true freedom for all a reality can finally happen in our lifetime and not just be something eternally aspirational; that freedom for some Americans does not need to remain incomplete.
So, let our resilience and our hope match that of our fellow black citizens for whom the struggle for true equality and the realization of full citizenship goes on yet today. Let us face up to a truthful understanding of our past and work to achieve the kind of future that celebrates equality and justice for all. And let’s all get together next year for our second celebration of Juneteenth.
Jim Hovland has served as the mayor of Edina since 2005.
