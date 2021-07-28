Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and other Minnesota mayors and business leaders are pushing Congress to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
The city and business leaders – from both the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota – held a virtual press conference last week, urging federal lawmakers to take action and support an infrastructure bill that would improve roads, bridges, passenger rail and public transit over the next eight years. The leaders also took note of how an infrastructure package would impact their cities.
When the press conference took place July 19, the Biden administration had agreed to move forward on the bill with a bipartisan group of senators, but the bill had not yet been voted on by the Senate. As of the end of the day July 26, lawmakers still had not pushed forward the bill.
The infrastructure package was first announced June 24, when President Joe Biden voiced his support for a bill that would be the largest long-term investment in U.S. infrastructure in almost a century, according to a White House press release.
The proposed plan has faced disputes over funding amounts for mass transit among Republicans and Democrats, causing delays in its passage.
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who is a past president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, started off the event, noting the importance of approving the legislation.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize that we must invest in our country and in our people. Create good paying jobs, tackle the climate crisis and grow our economy,” Kautz said. “The bipartisan infrastructure framework is a critical step in accomplishing these objectives.”
She added, “Infrastructure is not a bipartisan issue.”
Hovland, who is the vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ standing committee on transportation, followed Kautz, mentioning that the legislation would repair roads and bridges with a focus on sustainability and safety, especially for pedestrians and cyclists, in the state.
“(The investments) would be transformative,” he said. “This is our chance to create an infrastructure system that is world-leading.”
Other mayors who spoke during the event were Emily Larson of Duluth, Marv Calvin of Willmar and Kim Norton of Rochester. Business leaders were Jonathan Weinhagen, the president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, and Jeff Pattison, president and CEO of West Central Steel.
Minnesota’s business community will strongly advocate with the Minnesota Congressional delegation and all members of Congress to bring the community back from the pandemic, Weinhagen said.
“The mayors that I’m joined by today and mayors all across our state and country know that thriving communities need thriving businesses,” he said.
Calvin said manufacturing, farming and ranching occurs largely in rural communities, so deteriorating infrastructure affects the competitiveness of U.S. agriculture. Broadband, roads and railways are among the most important infrastructure needs for rural communities, he said.
Rochester’s Norton noted the importance of electronic infrastructure, such as broadband, which played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in her city, which houses the Mayo Clinic.
Duluth’s Larson said the city has a dedicated sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements on streets and roads.
“A pothole, broadband, these are not Republican or Democrat issues,” Larson said. “These are the everyday things that make life possible for people across the country and local leaders really know the impact of that.”
The infrastructure bill could help mitigate the impacts of climate change for her city, too, she added.
Local leaders are unsure of the amount of funding the state or cities would receive when and if the bill is approved, Kautz noted.
But Weinhagen said that doesn’t mean the leaders won’t be competitive to get what’s best for the region.
“We are ready to compete,” he said. “The minute that this infrastructure bill gets across the finish line, these leaders will be coming together and there will be a collective wishlist to advance the state of Minnesota.”
Tom Cochran, CEO of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, added that the mayors will be pushing Congress to give money directly to local communities, instead of the state as a whole.
Hovland, who is also chair of the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board, noted that people on the board have a variety of political stances and have reached consensus together, showing that bipartisanship is possible.
“The region is really a microcosm of what we’re seeing nationally,” he said. “We have exurban areas that want to see expansion of roadways and bridges, we have core cities that want to see more transit and they want to see better repair of roads.”
The framework “tends to address all of the difficulties that we face all the way across the country,” Hovland said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
