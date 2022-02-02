The virtual meeting was held on Jan. 21 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Hopkins Schools hosted its annual legislative breakfast on Jan. 21 featuring legislators representing the district, school district leaders, school board and student board representatives, members of the school’s Legislative Action Coalition and others.
The goal of the breakfast was to share priorities related to Hopkins School District in the upcoming legislative session, which began on Jan. 31.
Main priorities for 2022 included fully funding public school nutrition programs; eliminating compensatory funding qualification; supporting investment in Reimagine Minnesota; empowering locally elected school boards; providing families with secure, sustainable early education funding; expanding and stabilizing mental health supports; and stabilizing education funding and link the basic formula to inflation.
The meeting
School Board Treasurer Steve Adams and Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed initially provided information about the district to all of the meeting participants.
“What did we learn from last year? Year one of the pandemic. As a system, we have earned how to be more flexible, agile, creative and resourceful. This happened as a result of planning for and executing many pivots,” Mhiripiri-Reed said, adding that some students thrived with distance learning but the majority preferred in-person learning.
Mental health for both adults and students were affected by the pandemic, she said.
“As a system, we’ve increased focus on student and staff wellness. We have increased our focus on creating flexible structures and learning opportunities. We’re also hyper-focused on future-forward innovation. As a system, we’re learning how to help individuals and teams be more engaged, less compliant,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
Student Board representative Oscar Wolfe showed a video that students on the LAC had worked on. The video included student and staff interviews about food insecurity and a need for free student lunches. This directly tied in with a priority to pass the Universal School Meals Program Act, where the state would fully fund public school nutrition programs.
Alongside that was a need for more accurate compensatory funding to eliminate the burden on families and school administration regarding applications for education benefits.
Hopkins Public Schools was also looking for support in the legislature to continue pushing additional investment in Reimagine Minnesota, a comprehensive action plan to support student growth and learning in the 21st century. The LAC wanted legislators to join in realizing nine Reimagine MN strategies and encouraged them to start following the easier ones.
Adams spoke about a need for empowering school boards and was looking for the legislature to update and reform outdated requirements.
“One of the things that amazingly we have no authority to do is set the school calendar and set the school’s calendar start date before Labor Day, except in rare exceptions,” he said as an example. “And I’ve testified on this at the legislature and it always gets defeated because the resort owners and the State Fair board seem to dictate our educational calendar. That’s something we would like the authority to do.”
The LAC also spoke about needing better early education funding. Sara Chovan, the assistant director of early childhood programs for the school district, said that being able to provide a universal preschool program would be a gift to the families in the district, the state and the students who could begin their academic careers strong.
“I also want to highlight the benefit of universal free meals for all students. Our preschool students have had an extraordinary benefit this year, because we have been able to provide meals during their preschool time, which hasn’t happened in years past and that’s because of this funding,” she said.
According to the LAC, they learned the Minnesota Department of Education must update and reform outdated and cumbersome requirements for scholars and teachers. They listed examples such as the definition of structural hours and what qualifies as instructional time. They were looking for support for bills that allow school boards and districts the authority and flexibility to redesign schools for the future.
Mental health was also a big area they wanted help with, looking for the expansion and stabilization of mental health supports and services by increasing and stabilizing funding, resources and access. They’re looking to increase access to mental health supports by addressing the parental consent laws for youth.
One student board representative said, “I feel like I can’t go to staff with a lot of issues I have and I think part of that is probably because I’ve spent a large portion of my time online. It’s like I’m not really able to connect with teachers.”
She felt later start times and more access to the wellness center for students would help. School counselors in the meeting spoke about students using the supports available to them and that many of their feelings were common.
The student board also created another video about mental health, which Wolfe said was difficult to find students who were willing to participate.
Legislators and the LAC spoke at length about this topic and the importance of getting this legislation passed when it was long overdue.
The last discussed topic was education funding, with the district realizing they needed consistent funding in order to engage in long-range planning, Adams said. He also mentioned a surplus of state funding, which he said could partly be attributed to defunding education.
“If you look at school funding since 2003, it has fallen short every year and the gap between when the state provides and what we are required to provide grows every year,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot wrapped up the breakfast with a presentation about COVID-19 management and response work.
The legislators representing Hopkins Public Schools that were present at the meeting included Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka), Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie), Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley), Sen. Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina), Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington), Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) and Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka). Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) could not be at the meeting.
The meeting was held virtually for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
The Hopkins Public Schools LAC assists the Hopkins School Board in advocacy for education-related legislation and the LAC Steering Committee coordinates these advocacy efforts by developing, proposing, and advocating for legislative positions designed to advance the cause of good schools in Hopkins and Minnesota.
The full list of the Hopkins School District 2022 State Legislative Platform can be found at https://www.hopkinsschools.org/district/legislative-action-coalition.
