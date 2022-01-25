Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr were included for the first time
The Hopkins School Board unanimously approved the new calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes the addition of more holidays.
Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as well as Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting, were included for the first time in the calendar. The board discussed two different drafts and the three holidays were included in the second draft that was approved.
The school start date, end date and the number of school days remained the same as the previous school year. Certain changes were due to scheduling conferences or combining late start days into full days off, assistant superintendent Nik Lightfoot said.
During the discussion, student board representative and Hopkins High School junior Oscar Wolfe spoke about how students he talked to were reacting to the possibility of these changes.
“For the most part, my friends who were not in religious minorities were very supportive of it. They think that it’s a good idea. And the reaction from my friends who are in religious minorities was shock, followed by excitement because this is really not a change that we saw coming,” he said, adding that both his parents and grandparents didn’t expect to see this in their lifetimes.
According to Wolfe, the High Holidays are meant to be a time of reflection and a time with family, but what they became was an annual reminder that those who celebrated were different.
“I know that for most students at Hopkins this is a pretty minor change. It just means they’ll get a few extra days off. But for those students whose holidays are, for the first time being honored, it’s a really big deal,” he said, adding that it will also give students who don’t celebrate those holidays a better perspective on the other cultures in Hopkins.
Looking back on his own experience when he was a younger Jewish student, he said he remembers falling behind in school on the two high holiday days and feeling excluded. He said it was important to keep in mind the long-term positive psychological effect it will have on students and how they will feel more comfortable with these changes.
“Thank you. That was so powerful, Oscar and thank you as well to everyone you referenced in your comments and for their input as well. This is what it’s all about,” Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard said.
She said the council had a really important decision to either structurally honor the diversity in the district or keep things the same.
Director Rachel Hartland suggested Wolfe’s talking points being a part of the school’s media release for these calendar changes
“I can do it. I’d be happy to,” Wolfe said, agreeing that it would help communicate the changes by coming from a student.
A summary of the 2022-2023 school year calendar can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4j4xf488.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.