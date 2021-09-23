A group of local hockey advocates is proposing the expansion of Braemar Arena, having already garnered approval to submit a bonding request in the upcoming 2022 state legislative session.
The estimated $30 million project was formally introduced to the Parks & Recreation Commission last week following a bonding request that was suggested by Sen. Melisa López Franzen and adopted by the Edina City Council in July. The expansion would feature a fourth sheet of indoor ice, a parking deck, enlarged lobby and other improvements.
“We need to give Braemar the attention it deserves. And we are really excited to be pursuing different funding resources to revitalize Braemar into what we think it should really be,” Peter Fitzgerald, an Edina father of four and Edina Hockey Association coach, who is helping lead the project, told the Sun Current.
City Manager Scott Neal submitted the bonding request in July, later getting affirmation by the City Council. The introduction given to the Parks & Recreation Commission on Sept. 14 is the first step in piecing together a final proposal ahead of the Legislature deciding on it next year.
The group of advocates, all involved in some way with the Ikola Cup, an annual scholarship fundraiser, have been in conversations with the city for years to look into ways to improve the experience at Braemar Arena.
“We got a group of former Edina hockey players, current Edina hockey coaches and Edina hockey fans, and involved residents to get together and take a closer look at Braemar and to see why Braemar appeared, on the surface at least, to be struggling and in some ways deteriorating,” Fitzgerald said.
In November of 2020, the group submitted a petition of support to the City Council to support capital improvement funds for Braemar Arena, reinforcing the allocation of funds for the replacement of an old dehumidification unit at the south rink.
The proposal is not currently part of the Braemar Park Master Plan, which includes better trails, natural resource restorations and Braemar Arena facility improvements. The Braemar Park Master Plan is being considered for $21.6 million in funding through a local option sales tax referendum by Edina voters in 2022.
If approved by voters, some of the funds from the local option sales tax – particularly those that would cover the south rink – could be used for the expansion project. The funds would be used in addition to the bonding dollars if passed by the Legislature.
Braemar Arena currently has three indoor ice sheets that operate all year in addition to an outdoor, refrigerated ice sheet. Under the initial project proposal, the south rink would be removed in order to create two new ice sheets in its place. An expanded lobby, entry area, drop-off location and structured parking lot would also be added as part of the project.
Braemar Arena, which saw about 500,000 visits between March 2019 and March 2020, is used by many different groups, including the Braemar-City of Lakes Figure Skating Club, Edina Hockey Association, Breakaway Academy and Edina High School.
Parks & Recreation commissioners asked questions and provided feedback on the initial project at a meeting Sept. 14. Commissioner Greg Good mentioned that the commission already has “a basket of things” that need to be addressed. “We only have a limited amount of time, attention and resources to get to those things with funding aside. If this becomes an issue that takes up 20-30% of the time for the staff, what falls off?” he asked.
Commissioner Eileen McAwley said that as discussions about this project continue, communicating about the regional significance of Braemar Arena will be important to emphasize.
The local option sales tax and bonding request funds are both funding sources that the city does not usually have access to, city documents said. In order for projects to meet this criteria, they typically must be regionally significant. “(Many) of the unfunded projects in the city’s capital improvement program would not meet that criteria,” city staff said in the September staff report.
“I wouldn’t want to send a message that we’re going to drop everything and do this. It’s obviously very, very important, but there are other projects that we’re going to be working on as well,” Parks & Recreation Director Perry Vetter told the Sun Current. He noted that the public process to look into improvements on Louis Park and Strachauer Park will likely launch this fall.
According to city documents, the council’s adoption of the bonding request resolution signals to the state Legislature that the council supports the project and wants it to stay in the queue for inclusion in the state bonding bill. But the resolution does not obligate the city to complete the project if the terms for funding change or if the project ends up being something the city doesn’t wish to continue pursuing.
“If the project doesn’t go forward, it’s easier to get out than it is to get in,” Vetter said.
Getting into the queue means city staff must provide information to the state on the project and answer questions for legislators. But the Legislature would still need to grant the request, with a final vote anticipated near the end of the session in spring of 2022, city documents said.
After hearing feedback from the Parks & Recreation Commission, city staff will now look at various aspects of the project, including operational and capital expense implications, facility design components, financial obligations and land-use and planning needs. By studying the feasibility of the project, staff will be able to start putting together a recommendation on the process for finalizing a proposal, Vetter said.
For construction, Braemar Arena would be down a rink for at least a year if the proposal goes ahead, Fitzgerald said.
“We want all our facilities in Edina to reflect who we are as a community, and especially a place like Braemar that so many families and residents within Edina go to and should be proud of,” he added.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.