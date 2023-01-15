The Minnesota Department of Transportation has repaired the damaged part of the pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 after it was closed last year following two collisions with passing trucks.
The bridge was damaged in January 2022 after it was struck by a truck going westbound, and again in August. No injuries were reported in either incident.
MnDOT had repairs scheduled for the bridge following the August collision but rescheduled several times due to weather-related issues, according to City Manager Scott Neal.
According to Neal, at the time of each collision, the bridge met state and federal guidelines for its height over the highway.
While the bridge segment over the westbound lanes was back in place, the bridge was yet to reopen as of Monday. Residents can rest assured that the bridge will only reopen if MnDOT believes it is safe to do so, Neal said.
“The bridge repair is being designed by professional engineers with safety as its top priority,” Neal wrote in an email to the Sun Current. “MnDOT will not reopen the bridge unless they are 100% convinced it is safe for public use.”
MnDOT will be paying for the repairs. The total cost of repairs is unknown, according to Neal.
The city and MnDOT are currently discussing replacing the bridge in the future to make it accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
MnDOT prefers ownership and maintenance of the bridge be transferred to the city if it is replaced, according to Neal.
The city is requesting $2 million in funding from the State Legislature this year to cover the local costs of future replacement.
