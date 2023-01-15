Highway 62 pedestrian bridge repair

Workers repair the damaged part of a pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 Jan. 7. The bridge was truck by passing trucks twice last year. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has repaired the damaged part of the pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 after it was closed last year following two collisions with passing trucks.

The bridge was damaged in January 2022 after it was struck by a truck going westbound, and again in August. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Load comments