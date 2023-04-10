Avianna Fettig, a fifth -grader at Highlands Elementary, was one of four winners from across the state to win the League of Minnesota Cities’ 10th annual Mayor for a Day essay contest, announced March 16.
Avianna’s essay was selected out of over 500 entries of essays detailing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders’ ideas for improving city services. The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the annual contest to raise awareness of city functions and inspire the next generation of city leaders.
Students responded to the question, “If you were mayor for a day, what would you do to make one of the services that your city provides even better?”
Contestants were asked to consider the variety of services the city provides, such as parks and recreation, street maintenance, water and sewer maintenance, libraries, police and fire.
Avianna’s essay, along with the other three winning essays, was published in the March-April issue of the League of Minnesota Cities magazine. Winners also received a plaque and a check for $100.
According to her essay, if Avianna were mayor for a day, Edina “would change for the better.”
First, Avianna wrote that she would use tax money to fund the construction of homeless shelters “in forgotten areas, like old parking lots” to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness.
She would also ensure that the city remains a “beautiful place to live” through annual clean-up days to rid parks and other public areas of litter.
“One thing I was really excited about was getting my writing published, which I thought was really cool,” Avianna said.
Avianna’s father, Derik Fettig, said he wasn’t aware that his daughter submitted her essay for the contest and was “very proud of her initiative because it wasn’t a class assignment, it was an optional essay and it was all her own inspiration.”
Finally, as mayor, Avianna would create a small museum in honor of Edina residents of the past, present and future.
“From families like the Yancey’s, one of the first African-American families to live in my town, to clubs like the Anti-Racist Collective that speaks out against hate in our community, I would make sure to show all the different aspects of my town,” Fettig wrote in her essay. “This would be a great place for kids to learn about our town and the people who are making it better every day.”
The museum would also recognize various town workers, such as police officers, firefighters, librarians and public school staff.
“I would do as much as I could to make my town a better place,” Fettig wrote. “I would always try to show how blessed we are to live in our town.”
In addition to receiving a $100 check, a plaque and getting her essay published, Fettig also had the opportunity to read her essay to community members at this year’s State of the City event on March 1 at Braemar Golf Course and meet with Mayor Jim Hovland.
The League of Minnesota Cities serves more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other support.
