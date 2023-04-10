essay contest winner

Avianna Fettig reads her winning essay at this year’s State of the City.

Avianna Fettig, a fifth -grader at Highlands Elementary, was one of four winners from across the state to win the League of Minnesota Cities’ 10th annual Mayor for a Day essay contest, announced March 16.

Avianna’s essay was selected out of over 500 entries of essays detailing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders’ ideas for improving city services. The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the annual contest to raise awareness of city functions and inspire the next generation of city leaders.

