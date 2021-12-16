A recent attempted carjacking at 50th & France and an increase in similar violent crimes in the metro and in Hennepin County have prompted wide-reaching alarm in communities in and around Edina.
The attempted carjacking, which was ultimately unsuccessful, left three people injured, including the car’s owner, in the parking lot of the 50th & France Lunds & Byerlys Dec. 9. And earlier this week, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office stated it would appoint attorneys to focus specifically on the prosecution of referred carjacking cases after a stated rise this year over 2020.
Concerns about violent crime produced high turnout for a safety meeting Dec. 14 at the Edina Country Club. The event, which attracted hundreds of people, saw attendees express dismay over the recent trends in crime while officials from both the city and county explained how they planned to address the matter.
“I’m here so that you can see me. … The time for us to be ignored is over,” the victim in the Edina carjacking incident told the crowd, with injuries from the incident visible on her face. The woman, whose first name is Jessie, requested that the Sun Current not share her last name for the sake of her safety.
The city of Edina has been confronted with a rise in auto thefts this year compared to 2020 – up over 25%. These thefts, along with thefts from vehicles, prompted the city to increase patrols in certain neighborhoods of the city, including Indian Hills and Country Club.
Auto thefts typically refer to situations when the owner of the car is not present, while a carjacking is when a person is forced or threatened to give up their vehicle.
Other than the incident at 50th & France, no other carjackings have been reported in Edina this year, as of Dec. 15.
“Our town and … neighboring towns and towns across the United States have been attacked by these mobile criminals, who are coming into our towns to steal private property,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland told the Sun Current the day after the incident. “The peace and tranquility of our town has been unbelievably disrupted by all of this criminal activity.”
Carjackings in 2021 have struck Edina’s neighboring city of Minneapolis hard. The city has reported more than 500 carjackings this year, as of mid-November.
Hovland told the Sun Current that he attributed recent thefts to the “seepage of crime out of Minneapolis,” a sentiment repeated by some meeting attendees. The 50th & France area borders Minneapolis.
The County Attorney’s Office stated in a news release that, as of Dec. 13, they had received 138 referrals for carjacking cases, compared to 124 cases for all of 2020. Seventy-five percent of the 2021 referrals have been charged.
In this year’s referred carjacking cases, 94 were juveniles and 44 were adults, the news release said.
“These are violent and scary cases for the victims who are carjacked, some happening in broad daylight outside the grocery store or their homes,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in the news release. He added that the office will provide victim assistance and prosecute referred cases to the “full extent of the law.”
A prosecution team from Freeman’s office attended the meeting at Edina Country Club. They included Tom Arneson, who leads the juvenile prosecution division; Lolita Ulloa, a county attorney; and Michael Radmer, a county prosecutor.
In addition to the car owner, two people who intervened in the Dec. 9 Edina carjacking were injured. One of those who intervened was seriously injured after being hit by a car and knocked to the ground during the incident.
The suspects, who are believed to be four teenagers, have not yet been located, as of Dec. 14.
Victims group created
Jessie, a south Minneapolis resident, spoke at the Country Club meeting alongside Julie Wicklund, also a south Minneapolis resident. Wicklund founded the group Pain to Power: Minnesota Crime Victims For Change, after she was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in early December. The two connected after the Edina carjacking incident, Wicklund told the Sun Current.
The group was formed for the victims of violent crimes “because there’s power in numbers,” Wicklund said. She added that the group is advocating for changes that would prevent these crimes, such as getting more resources in Minneapolis, garnering acknowledgment from state leadership and updating sentencing guidelines for judges when they consider these cases.
“The consequences are not severe enough,” Jessie told the Sun Current.
And the emotional toll that comes after an attack is intense, she said.
“It tears you away from any type of natural safety that you think you felt before. You feel unsafe everywhere,” Jessie said.
She added, “The physical bruising is terrifying to other people, it is the least difficult part of the trauma. It is so mentally and emotionally traumatizing to your entire life and probably for the way you live for the rest of your life.”
High turnout at Edina Country Club meeting
Residents from Edina, Minneapolis and other metro cities turned out in high numbers to the Country Club meeting, which was organized by neighbors Liz Ross and Amalia Stott prior to the carjacking incident.
“This is a time for us to come together as neighbors,” Ross said to kickoff the meeting. She also spoke directly to officials in her comments: “Make safety your No. 1 priority.”
From Nov. 12 through Dec. 12, Edina Police responded to nine vehicle thefts and 12 residential burglaries, in addition to the single carjacking. The majority of incidents occur in the afternoon or early evening hours of Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to the presentation that Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn gave at the meeting.
In response to these crimes, the Police Department has added patrols to certain areas of the city, increased the number of officers in residential areas and placed police officers on overtime. There are 55 officers staffed in the department, Milburn said.
The department has deployed a mobile camera trailer at 50th & France, begun making proactive stops on suspicious vehicles and has been collaborating with multiple agencies, the presentation said. The city also launched a SafeCam partnership Dec. 14 that would allow residents to register their private video surveillance devices with the Police Department.
Through the program, if a crime occurs near the camera, someone with the department would then be allowed to contact the device owner. Edina residents can register at edinamn.gov/safecam.
In terms of solving the Edina carjacking incident, Milburn told attendees the department is “heading in the right direction.”
Attendees questioned and commented on a number of issues, including Edina Police vehicle pursuit policy and particularly, the process for prosecuting these crimes.
Regarding police pursuits, Milburn told the crowd that when a chase reaches a point that it could become dangerous to continue, an officer or their supervisor have discretion whether to end the chase. He also added that a pursuit can continue across city boundaries if the crime is considered serious. According to the Police Department’s operations manual, Edina Police are responsible for notifying a dispatcher when they cross jurisdictions.
Several attendees expressed concern with how Hennepin County officials are prosecuting such carjacking cases, stating that lessened punishment has prompted criminals to continue committing these acts. They called for stronger sentencing for people who commit such crimes regardless of whether they are juveniles, and advocated for not just catching and releasing criminals but instead setting bail.
Attorney’s Office officials noted difficulty in holding criminals, including juveniles, in custody, and in prosecuting certain cases when they are up to court discretion.
Arneson said that the Attorney’s Office has prosecuted 85% of the felony-juvenile carjacking cases that it has been presented with this year. And while the office looks to prosecute these cases as tough as possible, mandatory sentences for juveniles are not allowed in the state, Arneson said. The goal is rehabilitation, he noted.
Discretion on whether a juvenile would go to trial is up to district judges, Arneson said.
A change in the way felony crimes for adults are guided for sentencing, which could lessen punishment guidelines, is currently being proposed and will be presented to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission. The change will be voted on in January.
Radmer noted that those guidelines are what controls his work as a prosecutor. Bail requests in court must also be signed off by a district judge, he noted.
Edina will host two sections of a meeting on public safety as part of the city’s “Town Talks” program, which tackles prominent issues in the community. The meeting will take place twice due to high interest: one from noon to 1 p.m. and another 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the Council Chambers of Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
People can also view the meeting live on the city’s website, edinamn.gov, or on the city’s Facebook page.
