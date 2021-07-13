After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edina Fourth of July parade returned in full swing this past week.
The parade marked not only the commemoration of a national holiday, but the perseverance of the community through a difficult year. Seventy-one groups were featured in the parade this year – ranging from a large veteran contingent to local bands and community organizations.
From among those parade participants, a distinct family, community organization or public servant is chosen each year to be honored as a grand marshal, leading the community portion of the parade following the Veterans Salute.
For 2021, Edina’s honorees were the first responders and front line businesses that kept working through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We recognize all front line workers for keeping all of us safe and healthy through the pandemic,” parade organizer Mary Brindle said.
John Pastor, Doctor of Pharmacology with M Health Fairview, helped coordinate vaccine roll-out efforts throughout the Twin Cities and Minnesota. He spent a majority of 2020 caring for a high number of seriously and critically ill patients. After COVID-19 vaccines became available last December, Pastor led a Minnesota Health Fairview team in setting up large-scale mass vaccine clinics to deliver doses.
“It has been the most rewarding work I have been a part of in 30 years in healthcare, providing care to those in our community and more recently administering vaccines,” Pastor said.
Through the creation of more than 100 community vaccine clinics, Pastor’s team helped bring vaccines directly into underserved areas. Under his leadership, M Health Fairview has administered nearly 400,000 doses.
“It’s an incredible personal and professional honor to represent my healthcare colleagues in this parade, and I couldn’t be prouder to do so. I see (the parade) as a time for us to be able to be together once again, to continue to heal as a community and to look forward to ending this pandemic,” Pastor said.
Front-line businesses honored as Grand Marshals were represented by Rick Murphy of Grandview Tire & Auto and Shelly Loberg, vice president of the Edina Chamber of Commerce and Explore Edina. As a Front Line business, Grandview Tire & Auto remained open throughout the pandemic.
“We adjusted hours but we were always there for our community when they needed us. So many people, including many other essential workers and first responders, need safe and reliable transportation,” Murphy said. “No single person deserves this recognition and it makes me proud to pay my tribute to all of the businesses that stepped up and did what was necessary for their community during the pandemic.”
In addition to the grand marshals, other groups represented in the parade were formed during the pandemic and racial reckoning of 2020. Following the murder of George Floyd last summer, community member Terrie Rose invited her neighbors to join her on her driveway to talk about their experiences in a listening session.
“I heard the lived experiences of my BIPOC neighbors and their earned skepticism about racial change. I realized that I had the privilege of silence and could stop working towards anti-racism, and they did not,” said Rose, who is white.
Margaret Zimbwa, a Zimbabwean-born American citizen, attended the first listening session, and the subsequent sessions that would follow. “After attending a few of the neighborhood listening sessions where us neighbors talked about our experiences, I felt that the sessions became safe spaces,” Zimbwa said.
Participants read books such as “How to be Anti-Racist” by Ibrahim Kandi and held discussions afterwards. Ultimately, the work from the neighborhood Listening Sessions resulted in the formation of the Edina Anti-Racism Collective, a group whose mission is to strategically dismantle systematic racism through community connection and policy change in Edina.
“Ultimately the goal is to ensure that policies in our institutions starting here in Edina are anti-racist policies as this has wider implications for a lot more people than just our neighbors,” Zimbwa said.
Zimbwa marched in the parade alongside her daughter, granddaughter, and niece. “To be a part of the parade a year after that initial meeting in Terrie’s driveway gives me hope,” Zimbwa said. “The mostly positive response to the collective was even more amazing.”
The collective’s initial offering for those who want to support anti-racism is Learning With Leaders, which takes place in a small-group virtual format and is open to residents and employees in Edina.
“The Fourth of July commemorates the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence; it excluded many based on skin color, gender, and identity from freedom and equality. The Anti-Racism Collective marched in the parade to call for action and invite our community to work towards equity and well-being for everyone,” Rose said.
The groups represented in the 2021 parade showcased the perseverance of the community through a difficult year, and the parade was met with a crowd eager to see its return.
“The parade is the largest event of the year in Edina,” Brindle said, “and the Edina Community Foundation is proud of this continuing and important community tradition.”
