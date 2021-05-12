Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, of District 6, visited Edina’s Arden Park last week to recognize the county’s recent approval of its Climate Action Plan.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s Laura Domyancich-Lee spoke alongside the commissioner at the May 5 event. LaTondresse represents Edina, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and several other cities around Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners on May 4 adopted the Climate Action Plan, which includes overarching goals to tackle climate change, strategies for adapting to climate impacts and plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions. The plan includes a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The Arden Park restoration project, which began in 2017, is not directly related to, or a part of, the county’s Climate Action Plan. But LaTondresse said Arden Park represents “not only best practice when it comes to thinking about our future investments, but really next practice.” This encompasses the park’s stormwater swales, stream re-meander and other work that was done to maintain the native habitat there, he said.
The pandemic has shown the importance of improving parks for both well-being and stormwater management, Hovland said at the event.
“Green space ... nourishes body, mind and soul, but we’re really starting to think about it more in terms of human wellness infrastructure,” Hovland said. “We’re also using it as a way of making sure that we have climate impacts.”
The city of Edina is in the process of creating its own Climate Action Plan, which is expected to go forward for City Council approval by the end of the year.
Update on Arden Park restoration project
The project, which is largely a partnership between the city of Edina and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, is now substantially complete.
The intent of the project was to improve natural resources, add drier green space, provide better access to recreation activities in and around the creek and to create an upgraded playground and park shelter building, according to the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District website.
The project included a new stormwater treatment system that features six swales where stormwater will flow. Additionally, new trails have been placed, the creek has been re-meandered and the park shelter and playground have been built.
The total construction cost for the first phase of the project is $3.1 million, encompassing the expenses for the creek re-meander, stormwater improvements and new trails. This phase represents the partnership between the city and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. The district provided about $1.9 million to this portion of the project, Domyancich-Lee told the Sun Current.
The city constructed, without district funds, the park shelter and playground. In total, for these additions and the first phase of the project, the city spent about $2.7 million. The project received an additional three grants for improvements, including $32,500 from Hennepin County’s Natural Resources Opportunity Fund.
Looking ahead, the city and district have a long-term agreement for maintenance of the park, Domyancich-Lee said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.