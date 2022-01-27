Several community vaccination clinics are being held throughout Hennepin County as eligibility expands for certain ages and as the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the state.
The clinics, which have been popping up in the county since the vaccine became available last spring, are now catering to broadened community vaccination needs against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such services include providing those age 12 and above with boosters and those five and above with their first doses as well as addressing a spike in cases due to the variant.
Clinics have been “very full” over the past few weeks as there is “more interest within the community about finding a shot somewhere,” said Amy Leite-Bennett, who works with data at Hennepin County Public Health.
Upcoming county clinic events, which provide Pfizer vaccines, include two in Brooklyn Center – one on Jan. 27 and another on Feb. 3 – a clinic in St. Louis Park on Feb. 5 and another in Eden Prairie on Feb. 9. To register and see details on locations of these and future clinics, go to hennepin.us/covid-19.
Limited walk-ins are available during the first hour of each event.
At certain sites, Hennepin County has offered $50 Visa gift cards as incentives for people age 5 and above to get their first, second and booster doses. The incentives will discontinue at the community vaccination clinics after Feb. 1, but will continue at the Hennepin County Public Health Clinic and NorthPoint as supplies last.
Since boosters became available this fall for certain ages, Hennepin County has provided about 2,500 of those shots to people age 12 and above within the community clinics, Leite-Bennett said.
As part of putting on the community vaccination events, the county partners with local organizations by giving them a stipend to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, increase uptake in the vaccine and increase vaccine equity.
Edina-based House of Dance Twin Cities hosted one of the vaccination clinics on Jan. 22, in partnership with Hennepin Healthcare. The event was the third where the hip-hop dance studio partnered with the county.
A total of 142 doses were administered at the Jan. 22 event, including 88 boosters for those age 12 and above and 41 doses of either the first or second dose for those between the age of 5 and 11, according to data from Hennepin County Public Health.
“The county’s trying to get the vaccine out to the community in a bunch of different and creative ways,” said Abbie Zahler, manager of community health for Hennepin County Public Health. “One of the ways we’re doing that is by working with community organizations, so we partner with them to provide resources.”
She added that the county is “really trying to get the vaccine out into places in the community that are comfortable and familiar for community members to go get vaccinated and ask questions and get the resources they need.”
House of Dance’s co-owner Jake Riley told the Sun Current that he and his wife, Bao Riley, wanted to help host the events because they are advocates for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He added that the studio’s dancers are a driver for what they do.
“We wanted to be sure we were doing our part to protect them and our community,” he said.
The partnership with Hennepin County helps both the studio and county by allowing the “community to have resources in front of them,” co-owner Bao Riley said.
She added that this sentiment is especially important for people of color in the community. Black people and Hispanic people of color have been less likely to receive the vaccine than other ethnic groups due to challenges in access, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re continuing to partner in this fight against COVID,” Jake Riley said.
Zahler said partnerships like this can help boost vaccinations within the community.
“The more we can partner with community groups who are already talking to their friends and neighbors and community partners, the more people we can reach with vaccines and booster shots,” Zahler said.
