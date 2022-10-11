westside cafe rendering.JPG

A rendering shows the former Kevin Kee’s Auto Service building remodeled as a restaurant at 6016 Vernon Ave. The Edina Planning Commission and city staff are recommending denial of the project, saying it isn’t a fit for the site or the surrounding neighborhood. (Illustration from Planning Commission agenda packet)

Kevin Kee’s Auto Service operated at 6016 Vernon Avenue from 1993 to 2021. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

The most discussed redevelopment project in the history of Edina’s public engagement website will go to the City Council this month after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended denying the proposal.

Two developers with Edina roots want to turn the old Kevin Kee’s Auto Service building on Vernon Avenue into a 59-seat restaurant, but city staff and planning commissioners said the project isn’t right for the 16,000-square-foot site.

