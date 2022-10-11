The most discussed redevelopment project in the history of Edina’s public engagement website will go to the City Council this month after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended denying the proposal.
Two developers with Edina roots want to turn the old Kevin Kee’s Auto Service building on Vernon Avenue into a 59-seat restaurant, but city staff and planning commissioners said the project isn’t right for the 16,000-square-foot site.
“The property is just too small to accommodate what’s being proposed here,” Community Development Director Carey Teague said at a Planning Commission meeting Sept. 28.
Despite its size, the site drew substantial interest on bettertogetheredina.org, which allows residents to weigh in on projects proposed in the city. “We received probably more comments on Better Together than we have for any other project,” Teague said.
As of Oct. 20, the project had received 676 comments on the site, 613 of which were in favor of the project, he said.
But in a public hearing held just prior to the Planning Commission’s vote, neighbors to the former repair shop paraded to the podium to speak against the proposal, citing the disruption they believe it would bring to the surrounding residential neighborhood.
During the in-person portion of the public hearing, 12 people objected to the project, while the only speaker to voice support was one of the developers, Chris Davis. The Planning Commission also took commentary over the phone during the meeting, with four calling in to register support for the project, and one speaking against it.
“Alcohol sales and traffic are the things that seem to be blowing this up,” Planning Commissioner Jerry Strauss observed after the public hearing.
The developers, who purchased 6016 Vernon Ave. a year ago for $900,000, seek to remodel and expand the building.
The proposal will get another public hearing at the Oct. 18 City Council meeting, with the council scheduled to make a final vote Nov. 1.
Because the city’s Comprehensive Plan guides the site for medium-density residential use, the city has total discretion to approve or deny the project, according to Teague. Despite the residential designation in the Comprehensive Plan, a designation that has been in place since 1980, the site is zoned as Planned Commercial District 4, which only allows auto-related uses such as a repair shop or car wash.
The zoning would have to be changed to Planned Commercial District 1 for a restaurant to be allowed on the site, Teague explained. But under that zoning, restaurants are supposed to be on lots at least 1 acre in size, or 43,560 square feet, he added.
That would be one of several variances that would have to be granted for the project to go forward. According to a report in the Planning Commission’s meeting agenda, the project would also require five setback variances.
In addition to its small size, part of the challenge is the lot’s triangular shape, a similar obstacle faced by developers at 4404 Valley View Road, where four townhomes were approved for the 12,000-square-foot site this month, Teague said.
City staff believes that the number and magnitude of variances required for the Vernon Avenue proposal would “alter the essential character of the neighborhood,” Teague said.
Not a ‘rock and roll venue’
Davis balked at the assertion his project would be too disruptive. “This won’t be a rock and roll venue, it will be a small neighborhood restaurant,” he said.
He also touted the development team’s local credentials. “We live nearby. We’re neighbors and homeowners. We love our community. We love our neighborhood. And we don’t want to create anything that would detract value. We want to add value,” he said.
In redeveloping the site, Davis is partnering with his former Edina High School classmate, Marty Collins, who owns NOLO’s Kitchen & Bar in the North Loop of Minneapolis and McCoy’s Public House in St. Louis Park.
Though the project narrative submitted to the city identifies the project as a family-focused restaurant called Westside Café, Collins said the concept is still undefined since he doesn’t yet know what the city will allow on the property.
It could be a taco shop, burger place, breakfast joint, ice cream parlor or even a candy store, Collins told the Planning Commission.
“I envision burgers and ice cream cones,” he said. “ … Once I get the green light, we will do something that people love, and we’ll make sure it’s awesome.”
Those who spoke in favor of the project on bettertogether.org said they like the idea of having a restaurant they could walk to, Teague said in summary of supporters’ input. There is indeed a lack of that type of destination in that part of northwestern Edina, Planning Commissioner Quincy Smith noted.
The project is “a bit too much for this location,” Smith said, “but I do think there’s a need there, and I think we have to explore how can we address that, and it could be done in the next (Comprehensive Plan) review.”
Planning Commission Chair Kate Agnew also favors further study of the area. “I do want the city to lean in and prioritize some type of plan for this,” she said, noting that the Planning Commission intends to identify “areas of change” in 2023.
If a restaurant doesn’t materialize at 6016 Vernon, there are several other options, Davis said. “If a restaurant doesn’t get the approval from the city, well, a car wash or car repair shop is next on our list,” he said.
“Is that what we want? A neighborhood Valvoline or an automatic car wash? It fits the current zoning, and from our perspective, it’ll probably make money.”
