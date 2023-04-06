Southdale Center went into lockdown for an hour the evening of April 5 after police received a report of shots fired near an entrance to the mall.

Edina Police and local agencies responded to the scene, near Door 8 and Macy’s on the mall’s north side, around 8 p.m., according to a Police Department alert. Although it was determined there was no active shooter, the mall was placed into lockdown as a precaution as officers cleared the floors and searched for victims, police said.

