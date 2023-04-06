Southdale Center went into lockdown for an hour the evening of April 5 after police received a report of shots fired near an entrance to the mall.
Edina Police and local agencies responded to the scene, near Door 8 and Macy’s on the mall’s north side, around 8 p.m., according to a Police Department alert. Although it was determined there was no active shooter, the mall was placed into lockdown as a precaution as officers cleared the floors and searched for victims, police said.
No victims were found in the mall or at a hospital, but police did locate bullet casings and damage to windows near Door 8.
Police determined there was no ongoing threat to the public, and are continuing to interview witnesses and review security camera footage, the alert said.
It was the second instance of gunfire at Southdale Center this year. A firearm was discharged inside the mall on Jan. 9, near the Hennepin County Service Center, prompting half the mall to be locked down for about 45 minutes.
At the time, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said the discharge involved a single person who fired a handgun into the floor and was “slightly” injured before exiting the mall and jumping into a waiting vehicle. The shooting was originally described as accidental but Milburn later said it had not been determined whether that had been the case.
Anyone with information about the most recent gunfire at the mall is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
