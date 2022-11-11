Buncha, a Minneapolis-based grocery delivery service, is focusing on Edina and other southwest metro communities following a rebranding, as the company offers what it says other delivery services lack – accessibility and affordability.
The company was founded by three former University of Minnesota students, Bharat Pulgam, Sam Lerdahl and Josh Chang, under the name Pikup in 2020. In April 2022, the company rebranded to Buncha to stand out from other “pickup” services that had gained popularity as a result of the pandemic.
Since rebranding, Buncha has been marketing itself through community events, including the sponsorship of this year’s Pumpkins on the Plaza at Nolan Mains in Edina. The company’s new geographic focus also includes Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
Buncha refers to itself as the “modern-day milkman,” promising consistent, rather than instant, delivery with a schedule approved by both merchants and customers. The company “bunches” orders by scheduling deliveries for each neighborhood or zip code on its own date and time.
“We work with these partners to figure out what is the best time for these orders to come into [their] store … when they have the most inventory,” said Bharat Pulgam, CEO of Buncha.
For example, the delivery schedule for Edina residents living in the 55435 zip code would differ from the delivery schedule for Edina residents living in the 55424 zip code. According to Buncha’s app, stores available for Edina residents include Aldi, Costco, Target and Kowalski’s Market, and typically are available for delivery once or twice a week.
Customers can also order deliveries ahead of time, something the company’s top customers, families with young children, have found to be convenient when “they’re busy just trying to keep their head on straight,” Pulgam said.
Because Buncha isn’t an on-demand service, the cost to fulfill orders is significantly less than its competitors, allowing Buncha to charge merchants and customers less. Instead of paying a service fee and a delivery fee for apps such as Doordash, Buncha offers a flat delivery rate of $1.45, making its service more affordable to a broader range of customers, the company says.
According to Angie Eggerichs, director of marketing, Buncha has saved the Twin Cities metro over $70,000 in delivery fees this year.
“By planning ahead with our store partners and creating highly efficient neighborhood routes – think one truck delivering 30 orders versus 30 cars delivering one order each – we are able to limit overhead, reduce costs for our merchants and essentially divide the delivery cost amongst neighbors,” Pulgam said.
Buncha hopes to spread the word about the business through community involvement, including educating Edina residents about the benefits of grocery delivery services. On Jan. 24, 2023, Eggerichs will give a presentation at the Edina Senior Center about modern-day delivery options, including a tutorial on how to use Buncha.
