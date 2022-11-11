Buncha van

Buncha delivers groceries by scheduling drop-offs based on zip code or neighborhood. (Submitted photo)

Buncha, a Minneapolis-based grocery delivery service, is focusing on Edina and other southwest metro communities following a rebranding, as the company offers what it says other delivery services lack – accessibility and affordability.

The company was founded by three former University of Minnesota students, Bharat Pulgam, Sam Lerdahl and Josh Chang, under the name Pikup in 2020. In April 2022, the company rebranded to Buncha to stand out from other “pickup” services that had gained popularity as a result of the pandemic.

Load comments