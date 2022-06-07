The Edina School Board has appointed former boardmember David Goldstein as the interim member to replace the seat vacated by Leny Wallen-Friedman.
The board approved the appointment at a May 31 special meeting, following its Governance Committee’s review of applications for the position. Wallen-Friedman, who was set to have a term through December 2023, officially departed the board at the end of last month.
Goldstein, who served on the board from 2014-2018, will be the interim boardmember until a special election is held Nov. 8. At that time, Edina voters will elect a candidate to sit on the board until the end of what would have been Wallen-Friedman’s remaining term.
In his term on the School Board, Goldstein served as board treasurer and chair of the board’s Finance Committee. The private practice attorney has also represented school districts and served on nonprofit boards, according to a district news release. These areas of expertise, which were considered skills of Wallen-Friedman, were cited by boardmembers at the meeting as a major factor for choosing him for the temporary position when taking into account a rubric and criteria approved by the board last month.
“I’m very honored to have the opportunity to serve,” Goldstein told the Sun Current. “I’m very happy to pay back all of the benefits that we’ve had from the school district in the community.”
On May 9, the board accepted the resignation of Wallen-Friedman, who is moving to Connecticut to be closer to his children, and approved a process for appointing an interim boardmember who is a former boardmember previously elected by the community, the Sun Current previously reported.
Later, the board approved a rubric, criteria process and questionnaire to help the members select an interim member. The rubric included tiers indicating prioritized qualifications. In order of highest priority to the least, the criteria were board experience, availability to serve, financial and/or legal expertise and leadership in public education.
Interested parties had until May 27 to submit applications.
The board received five applications for the temporary position, two from former boardmembers and three from interested community members. The Governance Committee brought forward two names for consideration by the entire board, including former boardmembers Goldstein and Regina Neville, who served on the board for eight years just prior to 2018.
“We decided not to come up with a recommendation just because … they’re both quality candidates,” School Board Chair Erica Allenburg told the board. “It’s hard to pick one over the other.”
Boardmember Michael Birdman, who is currently treasurer of the board’s Finance Committee, said Goldstein would be a good choice for the seat due to his past role as the former treasurer of the committee for three years.
“Given that the budgets are coming and so on and so forth,” Birdman said, “if I had to tilt the scale, I would go to that based on the rubric that we decided on.”
Because of limited experience among those currently on the board’s Finance Committee, having Goldstein be on the board would be beneficial, boardmembers Dan Arom and Karen Gabler pointed out.
“Right now, in the moment for the district, the moment needs … some of those skills that David brings, both that legal expertise, just with some of the things that we’re looking at right now, and then also that financial background,” Gabler said. “I would lean into the rubric and that little edge up for David in that capacity.”
The board had also indicated a desire to choose an appointee who did not intend to run in the upcoming special election. Goldstein confirmed to the Sun Current that he does not plan to seek the seat.
“I’m well suited to help with this role, but I’m a strong believer that I think the board benefits the most from having members who have kids in the schools at the moment,” said Goldstein, who has three children who are Edina High School graduates.
Boardmember Julie Greene thanked those who applied for the position, especially the community members who stepped forward. “The fact that we had five people total step up is a testament to our district and our board and our students and the commitment in our community. … I just thought it was great to see that.”
Minnesota statute requires a 30-day waiting period before Goldstein can be sworn into the role and seated.
Preparing to once again sit on the board, Goldstein said he is looking to work with the school community. “There are just so many people who are enthusiastic and skilled and care about kids, from the teachers, the administrators, the parents who are involved,” he said.
Goldstein added, “The best part is getting to engage with those folks, learn from them, hear their concerns and do what you can to try to make the school a better place for our kids.”
