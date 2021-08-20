Gather, a gift and home decor store at 50th & France, will soon close permanently.
The shop, which has been a staple in the community for 16 years, will close in the coming weeks as its lease comes to an end later this year. The rising cost to lease the space was his reason to close, said Michael Hagie, owner of Gather.
“It’s not sour grapes for me. ... I know it’s time,” Hagie said. “After 16 years of doing this, I’m ready to move on and have more of a personal life and travel more and spend more time with my family.”
Hagie, who is originally from Iowa, managed a retailer of Asian antiques in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for seven years prior to opening Gather in Edina in 2005. As rents started to climb in Soho at the same time Hagie wanted to open his own business, he consulted a friend who recommended the Edina area, Hagie recalled. “And I just thought it was just the right fit from the beginning,” he said.
It helped that Hagie wanted to move back to the Midwest to be near his family. And being in the Twin Cities allowed him to have access to a major metropolitan area and a high-end market, Hagie said.
Though Hagie holds a 1987 architectural interior design degree from Drake University, after several years in the field, he decided it wasn’t the right career for him, he said. But he could instead use those skills in the retail industry, Hagie said.
His passion was Asian and European antiques, but Hagie said he knew that this type of store would be unlikely to do well in the area. “I gambled on the idea that this market could handle a store … where I could offer a select assortment of great home items in mostly casual entertaining.”
Gather’s offerings include stationary, wall art, eyewear, personal care items and other home goods.
A Gather employee of 15 years, Judy Truax, said the store was “beautifully merchandised” thanks to Hagie’s expertise. He would also go the extra mile for the customer, she said.
“You got to know your customer by name, and it was just like one big family,” Truax said.
The store, originally located at another spot at 50th & France, moved to its current location next to Chuck & Don’s Pet Supplies in 2011 to double its space. Now a decade later, Hagie said the leasing costs have gone up, signaling to him that it’s time to close this chapter of his life.
“I really enjoy being here, oftentimes just by myself and interacting with the customers on my own, doing every aspect of the store from cleaning, to packing, ordering and unpacking boxes, merchandising,” Hagie said. “After 16 years of doing that, I mean, it has been my life. ... It’ll be a difficult transition in leaving.”
Though the hardships with the COVID-19 pandemic were not the reason for closing, Hagie said it did cause some hits to the business. The store was only closed for about five weeks, but the repercussions of that closure persisted, he said, including customers being afraid to shop in-store and the limited selection of items he had online.
“When I did my business model, it was as a retail storefront,” he said.
Even before the pandemic, Hagie’s vendors had begun selling direct to consumers, which contributed to a decrease in demand for his store, Hagie also noted.
Regardless of the circumstances, Hagie maintains a positive outlook. “The writing’s on the wall for this, for my business model. And it’s a good opportunity to move on,” he reflected.
He added that the Edina community and his customers have remained loyal throughout his years at 50th & France.
“It’s a wonderful community,” he said. “Everything is terrific about Edina. And what can I say, my loyal customer base I will miss very much.”
Truax said she has enjoyed keeping up with the community while working in the store, especially as a longtime Edina resident herself. “I think we brought a lot of good feelings to the people who shopped at 50th and France.”
Hagie plans to close permanently within the next couple of weeks as the rest of his stock is sold at a discounted price. Once most of the goods are gone, Hagie plans to give the rest to charity, he said.
“I want to thank my customers, very loyal customers who’ve been here since we opened, who have been just great. And we couldn’t have done it without them. And they made Gather possible.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
