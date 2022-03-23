The Galleria in Edina has been sold to a St. Paul-based investor group for $150 million.
Houston-based Hines sold the high-end shopping center, encompassing nearly 400,000 square feet, to an entity called 70th Street Properties, LLC earlier this month. The Galleria, located in the Southdale district of Edina, is known for its offerings of luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.
JLL Capital Markets, part of Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate and investment management services firm, was Hines’ marketing advisor, closing on the sale of the shopping center March 15, according to a JLL news release.
Hines, a real estate investment firm, acquired the shopping center in 2012 for $127 million on behalf of its parent company, Hines Global REIT, Inc from the original developers, Gabbert & Beck. It was then listed for sale at the start of 2020, according to the Star Tribune.
A spokesperson for Hines said the firm declined to comment on the sale. A representative for 70th Street Properties was unavailable for comment prior to publication.
“The Galleria is a very unique, high-end shopping ... collection of stores,” Shelly Loberg, vice president of the Edina Chamber of
Commerce, told the Sun Current. “It’s part of what makes Edina the shopping destination as it is both for people who live in the Twin Cities area and for people who live outside of Minnesota.”
The Galleria, first built in 1974, contains more than 60 stores and a few full-service restaurants, like CRAVE and CoV Edina. Some main retailers include Lululemon, Peloton, Tory Burch, Warby Parker, Coach and Pottery Barn.
“Galleria Edina is one of the premier retail assets in the Midwest and has an expansive trade area as a result of being the sole location for many of the tenants in the Midwest region,” Danny Finkle, a senior managing director and co-head of U.S. retail capital markets for JLL, said in a news release. “This is the essence of a generational asset within a remarkable market with unlimited growth opportunities ahead.”
Finkle, along with Barry Brown, another senior managing director and co-head of U.S. retail markets for JLL, were among those on the JLL retail team that represented the seller in the deal.
The Galleria is 99% leased, JLL’s news release said. This follows the exit of Gabberts, Papyrus and People’s Organic in recent years. But the shopping center has also attracted new retailers since then, including Rypen, a modern furniture store that took over the Gabberts space, and two new stores set to open this month: Parachute and Madewell.
“The Galleria has experienced strong leasing momentum since the first quarter of 2020, with more than 170,000 square feet of new leasing signed,” according to JLL’s news release.
Limited information is publicly available regarding the St. Paul-based investor group, 70th Street Properties.
But the fact that they are local is something Loberg said she is “very encouraged by.”
“When the mall is locally owned like that, it increases their local feel and their connectivity to other community partners,” she said. “In essence, I really think that the sale will re-establish their connections with the local community.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.