Dugo, which recently closed its store at the Galleria, has found a new home at 50th & France.
After 15 years in business, the boutique, which sells apparel meant for special occasions, closed its doors at the Galleria at the end of February in anticipation of a need to close permanently, said owner Nancy Shank. But, as the Nolan Mains development at 50th & France looked to add tenants to its ever-growing mix of retailers, Shank found an opportunity to stay afloat at Edina’s bustling commercial district.
Ahead of the permanent store’s opening, scheduled for next month, Dugo has also opened a pop-up shop down the street to serve customers before the official launch, said Shank.
“I thought that there was no hope for my business. And then this opportunity presented itself,” she said. “And I was so grateful for the opportunity.”
Shank used to work at a variety of retail shops, most recently as a store manager and dress buyer, and came to notice a gap in a specific type of clothing offering: garments for special events that don’t look like they were made for the too young or the too old. So, she launched Dugo, or “dress up go out,” as a way to fill that need, she said.
Shank recounted watching her sales plummet by more than half during the COVID-19 pandemic and realizing she could no longer afford to stay in the Galleria. As her boutique specializes in clothing that is meant to be worn for special occasions like weddings, and the pandemic largely put a stop to these events, it “was a killer for our business,” she said.
Shank said she thought she would have to close permanently due to the loss in revenue. But then, she got the opportunity at Nolan Mains.
“There was a need that needed to be filled,” she said. “I wanted to continue to do that.”
Nolan Mains, a mixed-use development that was completed in 2019, was the first major development at 50th & France in over a decade, according to its website. Developed by Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties, it has since added several new retailers to its first-floor retail spots, including The Lynhall and Flirt Boutique.
The business district of 50th & France has historically had a shopping experience focused on local brands, said Pete Deanovic, founding principal of Buhl Investors. With this in mind, Nolan Mains has made a “concerted effort to seek out local (businesses,)” including Dugo, he said.
“We are, in essence, acting as a partner in their dreams,” Deanovic said. And Shank, who excels at serving her customers, brings a complimentary addition to the already established retailers at Nolan Mains, he added.
Nolan Mains is 80% leased, Deanovic noted, expecting to add more tenants in the next few months.
“We have been able to curate a mix of local retailers that you will not find anywhere else in the Twin Cities in a concentrated manner,” he said. “That is pretty compelling.”
Shank said she’s passionate about her store and the work she does. When people are shopping for a special occasion and they come into her store not excited about having to look for something to wear, she can help them find a dress that they are thrilled about, she said.
“It’s just a wonderful feeling to help people out like that,” Shank said. “And I love the creativity of it ... to be able to choose things that I think will look great on people and solve their issues.”
