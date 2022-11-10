Patrick Shane, a former major in the U.S. Army, has been committed to service since he joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in high school. His involvement in ROTC taught him how to hold himself accountable, practice self-discipline and appreciate his country, and he plans to share these lessons with Edina students.
Shane will speak at Edina High School on Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, about his years of service, encouraging students to consider serving their community and telling them about the benefits military service offers, such as educational and professional opportunities that may not be available to them otherwise.
As part of a four-year ROTC scholarship, Shane was required to serve four years of active duty after graduating, but his service was delayed for three years when he decided to go to law school. After finishing law school, Shane became a practicing attorney in the Judge Advocate General Corps and the U.S. Army in Fort Bliss, Texas.
“You have to commit yourself to the service obligation, but for me, it certainly worked out and it was great, not only to give me the education I wanted, but I like to think I was able to give back to the country in some small way,” Shane said. “I really couldn’t have afforded tuition otherwise, so I think it’s important that kids understand there are paths to higher education.”
Shane plans to tell students that establishing self discipline is crucial as they get older.
“I talked to my older kids who will be going off to college next year about how they need to find ways to implement self discipline so that they can get the best out of their education,” Shane said. “And after that, the discipline so that they can get the best out of their life.”
Shane also wants students to realize the value of committing to service for their country.
“Even a small role in the military helps protect and defend not only the freedom, but the existence of the United States of America,” Shane said. “And I hope that the younger generation can also gain an appreciation for this country.”
Shane served in Fort Bliss for about a year before becoming a prosecutor working to enforce the Army’s own set of laws, known as the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and prosecute soldiers who committed various offenses. Later, he moved overseas with his wife, Sheila, to Cairo, Egypt, where he was stationed at the Office of Military Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy.
After nearly four years living in Cairo, Patrick and Sheila moved to Heidelberg, Germany, where they had four of their six children. Shane was deployed briefly to Afghanistan and when he returned to Heidelberg, the couple decided they wanted to move back to the U.S.
In 2008, the family moved to Minnesota and Shane found a job at a local law firm. Today, the family resides in Edina and all six children are students at Edina Public Schools. Shane was honorably discharged and currently works as an investment adviser at Garda Capital Partners.
Ultimately, “[Veterans Day] is a celebration of those people who decided to put the country first and defend this country and make it a great place to live,” Shane said.
The Veterans Day program will start at 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in Fick Auditorium at Edina High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.