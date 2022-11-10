Patrick Shane, a former major in the U.S. Army, has been committed to service since he joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in high school. His involvement in ROTC taught him how to hold himself accountable, practice self-discipline and appreciate his country, and he plans to share these lessons with Edina students.

Shane will speak at Edina High School on Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, about his years of service, encouraging students to consider serving their community and telling them about the benefits military service offers, such as educational and professional opportunities that may not be available to them otherwise.

