David White, Edina Public Schools’ supervisor of transportation services, didn’t anticipate spending three decades with the district’s transportation department.
The 1984 Edina High School grad initially wanted to be in the field of law enforcement. After graduating, he attended Normandale Community College and later, a law enforcement training center in Bloomington, to pursue a career as a police officer. But as White faced limited job openings, he soon became a bus driver for the Edina school district a couple of years after graduating.
And he’s stayed there ever since.
“As time went on, I loved coming to work at Edina Schools and I always tell people, I’ve always liked my job, I’ve always loved my job,” White told the Sun Current. “That’s what’s always has kept me coming to Edina Schools.”
But by the end of this month, White will retire from his position, which he’s held since 1995. In recognition for his contributions and service to the district, the Edina School Board voted earlier this month to rename the district’s transportation building as the David L. White Transportation Facility.
White “has developed a department that represents the epitome of Defining Excellence,” Edina Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley wrote in her letter to the board, presenting the matter for official consideration. “His leadership continues to foster high morale, even during the trying times of the pandemic.”
The renaming is “an unbelievable honor. … I never thought something like that would ever happen,” White said.
Bob Ryder, who was one of White’s bus drivers for over 20 years, proposed the renaming to the Edina School Board in May last year.
“He has no idea I’m doing this,” Ryder told the board at the time, citing White’s determination to solve inadequacies related to the district’s old transportation facility. “He shepherded the project from start to finish.”
The former Edina Schools bus driver was referring to the former district transportation facility and bus garage, which was located on Eden Avenue where the Avidor Edina apartment complex now sits. In 2015, as part of the district’s Next Gen Facilities Plan, Edina residents voted to fund a $124.9 million bond referendum, which included the construction of a new facility, according to Sun Current reports from 2017 and 2018.
That new facility, located in the Cahill District, included increased space to house the district’s vehicle fleet and improved office, service and maintenance spaces, the reports said.
The new building “was really the reward summation of his many, many years of working on that problem,” Ryder told the Sun Current. “When it was in construction, he was over there all the time, coming up with ideas and things that would make it better.”
When he did find out Ryder had gone to the School Board, White was “shocked,” he recalled. “I never dreamed that something like that could happen or would happen.”
For White, recognition of the good work that the transportation department was doing came when Edina voters approved the bond referendum, securing an improved facility. It was “one reward of doing a great job,” he said.
White’s job
As supervisor, White has been in charge of everything transportation-related, from hiring new employees to overseeing the maintenance of the district-owned buses and facility. The position, he explained, boils down to “making sure everything’s here in place every day so we can do our job, which is safely transporting students to and from school.”
Over the years, White has also been head of the snow plow crew for the district to assure “we’re ready to go in the morning on a snowy day.”
But during his career, White has seen other obstacles than just weather impacts. Those have included driver shortages in general as well as employees calling out due to the heightened COVID-19 case counts following the district’s most recent winter break.
In recent years, attracting bus drivers has become a bit more difficult, but the district has responded with moves such as providing pay raises, White explained.
To help attract drivers, the department also put up a banner on a bus by the Edina Community Center, which can be seen by drivers on Highway 100. At first, it was a small banner, but White increased its size incrementally, he said. “I say to myself and other people, … I got the biggest banners of any of the bus garages,” he quipped.
And there’s at least one success metric White can point to: “I’ve never, ever not covered a route. We’ve always covered our routes.”
That didn’t change during the pandemic – though there were some close calls during the omicron surge earlier this year as several drivers were out due to COVID-related absences, according to board documents. That experience was “nerve-racking,” White said.
“As you come to work each day, I don’t want to disappoint you or whoever has students within the district,” he said. “We got through that phase where. Yes, we were worried. … But we made it.”
White credits his group of “outstanding” drivers for a level of dedication that has made the department run successfully.
“We do look at ourselves as kind of like a safe family over here,” White said.
Ryder recalled a time when White had solved a problem where certain buses had their own key, which as they changed hands, would often get lost. His boss took the initiative to make each of the buses need only one type of key, a copy of which was given to each driver. “If you’re gonna make a place better, you got to figure out ways to change some of the stuff, and he did that consistently,” Ryder said.
In her letter to the board, Stanley wrote that White has fostered physical safety and has empowered his employees to leave students with a positive note on which to start and end their day.
“Mr. White’s leadership has led to a transportation department that has a strong reputation for taking care of Edina Public Schools students at that highest level,” Stanley wrote.
Now that White’s retiring, he plans to move to Door County in Wisconsin, where his family recently bought a house, having often vacationed at the popular tourist destination. Despite retiring, White plans to do some consulting work in the field.
“It’s actually bittersweet but hard to actually be hanging it up and leaving. But I call it going on to the second half of my life,” White said. “On the last day of work, I work my full day just like I always have. And I’ll grab my pictures off the wall and my chair that I sat in since 1995 and it’s gonna roll out the door with me.”
He added that he will “look back on a wonderful career and will definitely miss it.”
Regarding the building renaming, Ryder told the Sun Current: “I’m just delighted that it happened.”
New signage displaying White’s name is expected this spring, a spokesperson for the district said.
White said he’s appreciated the support of administrators, the Edina School Board and the broader Edina community.
“I feel very blessed,” he said. “My thank you out to everybody for their support. It’s been outstanding.”
