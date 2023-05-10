When neo-Nazi trolls went after a Jewish real estate agent in Montana, they might not have known they were creating an anti-hate activist who would go on to be awarded $14 million in a lawsuit against their leader.
Tanya Gersh is now fighting antisemitism on the speaking circuit, and her next stop is the Edina Country Club, which will host a gala on Tuesday, May 23, to benefit the nonprofit advocacy organization, World Without Genocide.
When Ellen Kennedy, executive director of World Without Genocide, read Gersh’s story, “it really struck my heart,” she said. “I’m a Jew, and a Jew living in Edina.”
Edina, with its well-documented history of racially restrictive home covenants, “was a city that was not known for being welcoming and friendly to Jewish people,” Kennedy said.
Those covenants were long ago unenforceable due to a Supreme Court ruling, and Edina has partnered with an organization that helps homeowners remove those racist covenants from their deeds. The city has also worked to combat antisemitism with programs such as this past weekend’s Days of Remembrance presentation, which is organized annually to remember victims of the Holocaust.
“It is an absolute honor,” Gersh said of her invitation to speak in Minnesota. “I’m so proud of Edina for not brushing it under the rug.”
In her lawsuit, Gersh said she was targeted by Andrew Anglin, who used his website, The Daily Stormer, to launch a harassment campaign against her in 2016. After Gersh, a resident of Whitefish, Montana, was accused of attempting to extort the mother of well-known white nationalist Richard Spencer, The Daily Stormer published a series of articles, along with her contact information, urging the website’s followers to launch a “troll storm” against Gersh, the Southern Poverty Law Center explained in a summary of the case.
Following the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a video circulated of Richard Spencer telling a crowd, “Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!” as his audience gave the Nazi salute. That led to rumors that the commercial building owned by Sherry Spencer, Richard Spencer’s mother, would be targeted in a protest. Sherry Spencer reached out to Gersh, who agreed to help sell the building but was later accused of attempted extortion by the elder Spencer, the Southern Poverty Law Center noted.
The trolling campaign kicked off in December 2016 during Hanukkah, which Gersh acknowledges “will never be the same for us.”
She said that she, her husband and her 12-year-old son were deluged with nearly 1,000 anti-semitic messages, including death threats.
“They made my life a living hell for a good part of a year,” said Gersh, who noted that she was particularly taken aback by how organized the trolls were.
In the face of the unrelenting harassment, she didn’t see crumbling as an option. “I had to stay strong because I had two little boys that I had to set an example for,” Gersh said.
When the Southern Poverty Law Center approached her about filing a lawsuit on her behalf, “we said, ‘Heck yeah.’ … I wanted to make sure this would never, ever happen to anyone else.”
Gersh doesn’t expect to ever see the $14 million she was awarded for punitive and compensatory damages, as Anglin fled and is now a fugitive. But that’s not keeping her from trying.
“We are hunting him down. We are gonna follow him to the ends of the earth,” she said.
Rising hate
Gersh now speaks about her own experience and rising antisemitic hate about once a month. “I’m bringing attention to the fact that America has a real problem,” she said.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 brought the highest number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979. A new record was set the next year, which brought a 36% increase in antisemitic incidents, with the ADL counting 3,697 of them.
As the leader of World Without Genocide, Kennedy has also been targeted. In a Pioneer Press opinion piece published in December 2019, she recounted the chilling, anonymous email:
“‘We See You, Jew.’ That was the subject line of an email I received last month. The message read, ‘Misusing the name Kennedy doesn’t hide what you really are from everyone, Tuchner. Put on your yellow star.’”
Characterizing herself as a proud Jew, Kennedy went on to explain her name and her family’s background. “My maiden name is Narotzky, not Tuchner,” she wrote. “My grandparents came to the U.S. from Vilna, Lithuania, in 1903, long before the Holocaust. My relatives who stayed behind were exterminated by the Nazis.”
All it takes is one hate-filled note to be reminded there are still people who celebrate the Holocaust. “Just that one email was very frightening to me, and Tanya and her family received thousands and thousands of hate-filled messages,” Kennedy said.
The effects of that harassment campaign still resonate. “To this day, I still have security,” Gersh said. “I don’t own any real estate in my name because I don’t want to be tracked down. I live a life where I’m always looking over my shoulder because these Nazis still have me on speed dial. They still consider me the queen of the Jewesses.”
But she said the supportive residents of the ski town she has called home for 27 years have taught her a lesson: “There’s way more love in the world than there is hate.”
