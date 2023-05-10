Tanya Gersh

Tanya Gersh will speak about her experience as the target of an antisemitic harassment campaign Tuesday, May 23, in Edina. (Submitted photo)

When neo-Nazi trolls went after a Jewish real estate agent in Montana, they might not have known they were creating an anti-hate activist who would go on to be awarded $14 million in a lawsuit against their leader.

Tanya Gersh is now fighting antisemitism on the speaking circuit, and her next stop is the Edina Country Club, which will host a gala on Tuesday, May 23, to benefit the nonprofit advocacy organization, World Without Genocide.

