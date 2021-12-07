An emergency federal medical team has arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina to provide assistance in the wake of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and resulting employee fatigue.
The team, which includes 14 doctors, nurses and hospital staff from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was sent to support the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment and patient care, according to a Dec. 2 news release from Gov. Tim Walz’s office. As part of the department’s National Disaster Medical System, the medical team began arriving on Dec. 3 and will work at the hospital for at least two weeks.
The team’s arrival at Southdale comes after Walz had asked President Joe Biden for additional pandemic assistance while the commander in chief visited Dakota County Technical College last week, the news release said.
The team is relieving the hospital’s doctors and nurses, who have been treating patients during the recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Minnesota’s frontline health care workers continue to tirelessly treat patients sick with COVID-19. I am so grateful for their dedication, and I want to thank the Biden Administration for providing emergency staffing support to help the great doctors and nurses at M Heath Fairview Southdale,” Walz said in the news release.
The emergency medical team working Edina is the third such group to be deployed in Minnesota, after the U.S. Department of Defense provided emergency staffing teams for the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital.
“Throughout this pandemic, teams across our health system have pushed through obstacles to find new and creative ways to deliver life-saving care to our community,” Laura Reed, chief nursing executive and chief operating officer at Fairview Health Services, said in the news release.
She added, “Even now, more than 19 months into our fight against COVID-19, we continue to be presented with new challenges and a need for new solutions. A rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with a significant need for acute care, has caused many hospitals across the country to reach capacity.”
When asked whether the Southdale hospital had reached capacity, a spokesperson for M Health Fairview told the Sun Current in a statement that “Southdale is experiencing extremely high patient volumes, like every other hospital statewide, driven primarily by COVID hospitalizations and significant staffing shortages.”
The pressure on health systems statewide is “severe” due to the current surge’s general change in demographics of patients, who are younger and sicker due to the Delta variant, the “vast majority” being unvaccinated, the health system spokesperson said.
Other stressors include increased severity of illness and the attention that patients require due to delays in care for other health issues, and staff challenges from retirements, burnout and the loss of external assistance like traveling nurses, M Health Fairview noted.
The support provided by the team will “relieve pressure not only on our teams at Southdale, but on teams across our system as well,” a statement by M Health Fairview said.
“We remain grateful to the Governor and MDH for their advocacy in bringing in federal support to augment our essential healthcare teams, ensuring we can continue to respond to trauma and health emergencies when Minnesotans need us most,” Reed said in the news release.
As of Dec. 3, Minnesota hospitals reported that 1,570 patients were being hospitalized for COVID-19, including 346 in the ICU. A day prior, 81% of hospitals in the state reported having no ICU beds available.
In Edina, the seven-day rolling average for new daily positive cases of COVID-19 was 24, according to the latest data, published Nov. 29.
“We all need to do whatever we can to help our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. That’s why our administration has worked hand-in-hand with federal health officials to provide staffing support to our hospitals, including M Health Fairview Southdale. We are so grateful they are here,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in the news release. “Now it’s time for all Minnesotans to pitch in and do their part. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Get tested. We are still all in this together.”
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland echoed this idea. “It’s just another way of telling people you need to get vaccinated, you know, not only for yourself and your family, but protect the public in general out there, but mostly yourself if you’re not vaccinated. We don’t want to see people dying unnecessarily,” he told the Sun Current.
Hovland also noted his appreciation for the medical team. “They help out not only residents of our town, but folks that might come to Fairview Southdale for medical assistance, and we know that team will do a great job in assisting the wonderful doctors and nurses that we already have working on this so tirelessly.”
