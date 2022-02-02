An Edina-based nonprofit allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars in funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, according to recently unsealed FBI documents.
The nonprofit, ThinkTechAct Foundation, is among several organizations that have been implicated in federal investigation documents of defrauding the government under the sponsorship of St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future. The FBI alleges that Feeding Our Future and a number of its subcontractors, including the Edina-based nonprofit, mishandled funds that were supposed to be used to feed children in need but instead were spent on personal expenses.
On Jan. 20, more than 200 law enforcement officials executed search warrants on dozens of offices associated with Feeding Our Future, the Star Tribune reported. Feeding Our Future did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ThinkTechAct, also known as Mind Foundry Foundation, received funds from its respective sponsors, Feeding Our Future and Partners in Quality Care, as reimbursements for the cost of providing meals for needy children through the Federal Child Nutrition Program. But FBI documents allege little of that money – if any – had gone to feeding children.
The federal nutrition program used to acquire such funds encompasses both a program for providing low-income children with meals when school is out for the summer and a program that provides registered sites with reimbursements for giving out meals to eligible children and adults.
Changes to the program’s policy and working conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the program “vulnerable to fraud and abuse,” said officials from the Minnesota Department of Education, the authority responsible for administering the program, according to FBI documents.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates the programs, waived its typical standards for sites to be eligible for participation in the program. For-profit restaurants and sites that did not necessarily provide educational programming were now able to participate. Off-site food distribution was also allowed.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order and policies regarding telework hindered oversight of the program, the documents said.
Alleged Feeding Our Future, ThinkTechAct involvement
According to FBI documents:
The FBI alleges that widespread misuse of federal funds was committed during the pandemic at several sites under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that, according to its website, uses the federal program to “increase healthy food access for Minnesota’s youth and seniors.” After being formed in 2017, the nonprofit went from receiving about $3.5 million in program funds in 2019 to $197.9 million in 2021.
In the spring of 2021, MDE notified the FBI that Feeding Our Future and its sponsored sites – a number that had increased substantially since the beginning of the pandemic – were diverting funds from the nutrition program to be largely used for real estate, cars and other luxury purchases.
One of those sponsored sites named by the FBI was ThinkTechAct, which operates out of an office at the Life Time Work co-working space at Southdale Center. ThinkTechAct did not respond to requests for comment.
According to the FBI, the Edina nonprofit and others were “sharing funds and working together to carry out a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.”
The money received was transferred among the nonprofit and its “co-conspirators,” and then used to buy personal items, FBI alleges.
ThinkTechAct, incorporated in 2016 by Mahad Ibrahim, said on its website that its mission is “to provide quality STEAM educational programming and promote health and wellness initiatives to youth in unserved low income communities.” Under this name, it participated in the federal nutrition program through the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future, and under the name Mind Foundry through the sponsorship of St. Paul-based Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition.
ThinkTechAct claimed that in June it served meals to more than 160,000 children per day across 10 locations, MDE reported.
From February to November last year, the nonprofit received over $16 million in federal funds through the nutrition program. About $14.3 million was obtained through Partners in Quality Care and $2.4 million from Feeding Our Future.
Nearly 99%of all funds deposited into the company’s bank account were federal nutrition funds as reimbursement for the cost of meals for children. But little, if any, of that money went to provide meals and instead was transferred to “shell companies” designed to launder the federal funds, FBI says. About $11.6 million was sent to companies controlled by the owners of Shakopee-based Empire Cuisine and Market or other business associates.
Empire also received funds from Feeding Our Future and Partners in Quality Care, the FBI says. Of all funds the restaurant received, a significant amount was used to purchase properties, high-end clothing and other luxury goods, and for travel expenses, to pay builders and to make international money transfers, the FBI says.
A sum of funds deposited into Empire’s account from ThinkTechAct was then moved to various LLCs controlled by associates of Empire, including Ibrahim.
The purchase of a property in Nairobi, Kenya, totaling more than $911,000, was paid for by federal nutrition funds, the FBI alleges. These funds were received either by ThinkTechAct or Empire Cuisine from Feeding Our Future and Partners in Quality Care.
In a statement to the Sun Current, a law firm representing Partners in Quality Care said the organization was not subject to any searches conducted by law enforcement and has not been advised that it is under investigation. “We are confident our agency is compliant with all laws and regulations,” the statement said.
The statement added that after questions about ThinkTechAct and its vendors emerged, Partners in Quality Care suspended its involvement with those entities and stopped reimbursement payments.
Federal nutrition funds distributed through ThinkTechAct, Empire or associated entities were also used to buy a single-family home in Savage and two lakefront properties in Prior Lake, and to secure custom home building services in Minnesota and Ohio, the FBI alleges.
Empire Cuisine did not return a call for comment by the Sun Current.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
