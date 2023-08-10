M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. (Photo courtesy M Health Fairview)

A merger of Sanford Health and M Health Fairview, Edina’s largest private employer, has been dropped.

The health service companies made the announcement on July 27, ending discussions after nine months.

  

