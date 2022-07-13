Jean Tokar remembers attending the Wooddale School spring carnival, where nearly every classroom transformed into a place of amusement and the smell of popcorn hung in the air.
The fair was “a very big deal,” said Tokar, who lived just blocks from the now-demolished elementary school, which was located at 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue, that she attended in the 1960s.
Another native of Edina, Laura Hogan, recalls a strong rivalry that had existed between her high school, Edina East, and the city’s other high school, Edina West, when the city’s high schools were split. The sports contests were “always competitive and a lot of fun,” said Hogan, a 1981 graduate who is also a boardmember for the Edina Historical Society.
Such opportunities to reminisce about the history of the Edina school system are now accessible through a new exhibit at the Edina History Museum. The year-long exhibit, which opened last month, walks attendees through the various schools that have made up Edina’s history dating back to the mid-19th century up to the 1980s reunification of the two high schools.
“It’s a fabulous exhibit,” Hogan said. “It really highlights a lot of the history of Edina schools.”
The last couple of years, the Historical Society has been collecting class photos and compiling them to create what has become a “really great database” dating back to the late 1800s, said Molly McIntosh, executive director of the Edina Historical Society. Through its work on the collection, the Historical Society discovered it had a wide variety of items from the school system’s history and decided to put them into an exhibit, she said.
The exhibit features many photographs and physical pieces of history, such as buttons, clothing, desks and costumes.
The items come from a variety of Edina schools, including the oldest single-room schoolhouse in Minnesota, the Cahill School, in addition to the Edina School, which later turned into the Wooddale School, the Morningside School and the Edina East and West high schools.
“It’s been fascinating to delve into this history and many of the schools that are no longer physically present ... and revitalize some of that history and some of those memories of people who still live here but don’t get to see those physical reminders of those schools that were here and played a major part in a Edina’s history, and of course, children’s lives,” McIntosh said.
Tokar remembers the Wooddale School’s various rooms – the gym-turned-auditorium, lunchroom and music room – that comprised the building before it was torn down in 1985.
The Edina native said it was a “shame” that it could not be used for something else, but will remember its legacy as her school during her elementary years – a time that is “an important part in anybody’s life. … You remember the friends you made and the teachers you had.”
The separation of the Edina East and West high schools, lasting from 1972 to 1981, is another main feature of the new exhibit, highlighting the two schools’ separate mascots, the Hornets and Cougars, with memorabilia.
That portion of the collection was what Hogan said she “gravitated” toward. “I just think it was so much fun to have that rivalry and that competitive nature between the schools,” she said.
Juli Wunder Simmons, a 1980 graduate of Edina East and former Edina Historical Society boardmember, said that despite the feud, students from the two high schools still displayed hometown pride. “We still really supported each other because regardless, we were still all from Edina and everybody hated Edina. So, we still had to support each (other) but still have that cross-town rivalry,” she said.
The exhibit also greets attendees with a table displaying cards with prompts intended to inspire memories. “A Memory with Friends” and “Remembering My Favorite Teacher” are two such examples of the prompts. People will then be able to write down their responses, which will become a part of the Edina school system collection, McIntosh said.
“I’m most excited to see what type of memories people leave. Of course, as a historian that is very important to us, because diaries and first-person perspectives are extremely important,” McIntosh said. “Then, these memories can then become a part of our collection. ... So, in this way, this exhibit is actively collecting and interacting with people.”
With the help of a recent Minnesota Historical Society grant, the Edina Historical Society will be able to start putting its archives, including the Edina schools collection, into an online database accessible to members of the public, McIntosh said.
“What it will do is allow people to look through our records, our photos, our objects, from the comfort and safety of their own home,” she said. “That’s monumental because A, it’s a much easier to get stuff done. And B, it just opened up a whole new opportunity for everybody.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.