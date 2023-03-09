Gavel

Bianca Scott, the executive director of ThinkTechAct Foundation, an alleged “sham” nonprofit involved in the Feeding Our Future lawsuit filed in January, was fined $1,000 and prohibited from soliciting donations in Minnesota or doing any other director-related work for a five-year period in a recent ruling.

Issued by Hennepin County District Judge Karen Janisch, the charge is part of a case filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against the ThinkTechAct Foundation and its leaders, which is the only legal action Ellison has taken against the Feeding Our Future’s sites so far.

