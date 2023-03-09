Bianca Scott, the executive director of ThinkTechAct Foundation, an alleged “sham” nonprofit involved in the Feeding Our Future lawsuit filed in January, was fined $1,000 and prohibited from soliciting donations in Minnesota or doing any other director-related work for a five-year period in a recent ruling.
Issued by Hennepin County District Judge Karen Janisch, the charge is part of a case filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against the ThinkTechAct Foundation and its leaders, which is the only legal action Ellison has taken against the Feeding Our Future’s sites so far.
Under the lawsuit filed in January, the court wishes to dissolve “sham” nonprofits such as ThinkTechAct who engaged in an alleged $250 million fraud scheme involving the misuse of pandemic funds intended to provide meals to children in need.
According to the complaint, ThinkTechAct claimed to have served meals to 25,000 children a day and was reimbursed for more than $18 million.
Before the five-year period is over, Scott must complete eight hours of nonprofit directing training before she may be a member of or oversee another nonprofit’s operations. If Scott violates any terms of the consent judgment, she is liable for a $100,000 civil penalty.
According to the judgment, the ruling does not constitute an admission or denial of the allegations in the complaint filed against ThinkTechAct and its leaders and Scott is required to cooperate with the court “with any investigation or discovery into third parts (including the other defendants) arising from or related to the subject matter of the complaint, as well as any future proceeding related to or arising out of said allegations.”
ThinkTechAct’s founder, Mahad Ibrahim of Lewis Center, Ohio; and boardmember, Abdiaziz Shaffi Farah of Savage, have both been indicted in a separate case and have both pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.