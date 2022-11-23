Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting that Joshua Wert, owner and CEO of English Rose Suites, canceled his plans for a third facility in Braemar Hills, at 6204 Loch Moor Drive.

English Rose Suites is a health care provider for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and other medical conditions, providing memory care, assisted living and home health care.

Load comments