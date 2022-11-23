Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting that Joshua Wert, owner and CEO of English Rose Suites, canceled his plans for a third facility in Braemar Hills, at 6204 Loch Moor Drive.
English Rose Suites is a health care provider for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and other medical conditions, providing memory care, assisted living and home health care.
The decision comes after Jeff Nicholson, a Braemar Hills resident, expressed his concerns at the Nov. 1 City Council meeting about the development of another English Rose Suites location on the same block as its other two locations in the neighborhood.
“When I purchased my home seven years ago, I did not realize [that] Braemar Hills was becoming a memory [care] residential facility area,” Nicholson said.
English Rose Suites currently has four memory care facilities in the Twin Cities, with locations in Edina at 6200 Loch Moor Drive, 6400 Timber Ridge and 6941 Valley View Road, and one location in Hopkins.
Nicholson said the traffic is unsafe and would make people want to move from the neighborhood.
“You have nurses coming in at all times of the day, visitors at all times of the day, four cars parked in the driveway at all times of day,” Nicholson said. “It’s not good for property values.”
Dave Kendall, city attorney, was asked by the council to look into any state statutes that regulate group homes.
Kendall cited two subdivisions of state Statute 462.357, including subdivisions 7 and 6a, that would apply to state license residential facilities.
Subdivision 7 states that a state license residential facility with six or fewer people in it shall be permitted use in a residential district statewide.
Subdivision 6a states that persons with disabilities, including Alzheimer’s, should be allowed to live in a residential setting. The statute prohibits cities from limiting the number of facilities through zoning.
Councilmember James Pierce said the council should “think a little differently” about this issue, focusing on individual issues, such as traffic concerns, on their own rather than question whether the group home can be there.
“I definitely understand and respect the [statutes]. ... I also could push to the extreme that that’s still the same conversation that was being had decades ago that kept minorities out of communities, too,” Pierce said at the Nov. 1 meeting.
After the Nov. 1 City Council meeting, the city’s legal team and other city staff met with Wert along with state officials who regulate group homes across the state.
“This is a very common issue in many cities across Minnesota,” Neal said at the Nov. 15 meeting. “Rules around group homes are structured to allow them, not disallow them. … They are structured to restrict cities from restricting group homes.”
After speaking with city officials, Wert canceled his purchase agreement for 6204 Loch Moor Drive.
Neal said city and state regulatory staff discussed possible ordinance changes and amendments that would provide the city with some regulatory management of group homes in the future. They may present these changes to the council in the spring, he noted.
Until then, the city’s planning and legal team will “continue to work forward with our state regulatory folks to see if there are some things we can do here at the local level,” Neal said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.