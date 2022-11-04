Polls will be open across Edina Nov. 8, when voters will be greeted by a lengthy ballot.
In addition to several state and federal races, local races will fill seats on the City Council, School Board, state Legislature and Three Rivers Parks District Board of Commissioners. Additionally, voters will decide on a half-percent sales tax that would provide $39.3 million for Edina parks improvements.
The referendum is on the ballot after state legislators determined that projects at Braemar Park and Arena and Fred Richards Park met the standard of regional usage to put the local-option sales tax on the ballot.
City Question 1 of the referendum asks voters whether they approve of sales taxes that would fund $21.6 million in improvements at Braemar Park and Arena. City Question 2 asks voters to decide on sales taxes that would fund $17.7 million in improvements at Fred Richards Park, formerly Fred Richards Golf Course.
Under both questions, the tax would expire in 19 years. The taxes would be shared between residents and non-residents.
As Edina voters choose who will represent them locally, the race with the most candidates is the contest for a spot on the Edina City Council, as Kate Agnew, Julie Risser, Janet Kitui and incumbent Ron Anderson vie for two spots. A fifth council candidate, Jeff Hovanec, has suspended his campaign. Councilmember Kevin Staunton is not seeking reelection.
The Edina School Board has one open seat, and will fill it with a special election after former boardmember Leny Wallen-Friedman moved out of state. Either Christina Jordan or Regina Neville will join the board, taking over a term that expires at the end of 2023.
Edina voters will also have the opportunity to pick their leadership for the county parks system. With John Gunyou, commissioner for District 4 of Three Rivers Parks, not seeking reelection, Louise Segreto and Michael St. John seek to be his replacement.
Turning their attention to the state Legislature, Edina voters will select representation in either Senate District 50 or Senate District 46.
In District 50, Republican Doug Fulton faces Democrat Alice Mann. The race has no incumbent. Sen. Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina), who represented much of what is now Senate District 50 before this year’s redistricting, is not seeking reelection after the redrawn map put her residence in Senate District 46, where Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) is running for reelection unopposed.
There is also no contest in the House District 46B election, where Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) is unopposed.
On the ballot for House District 50A, Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) faces Republican Sami Cisman on the ballot; however, Cisman has suspended her campaign.
In wider races, Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton-Dimick compete to become the next Hennepin County Attorney, while Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt are on the ballot for county sheriff.
Additionally, Edina residents will join the rest of the state in choosing their next governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general.
There are several uncontested judge seats on the ballot as well.
View your sample ballot at tinyurl.com/mw9n34tr.
Election results will appear online Tuesday night, Nov. 8, at current.mnsun.com, and in the Nov. 17 edition of the Sun Current.
Early/absentee voting
Edina City Hall is hosting early voting 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Visit tinyurl.com/4y5ym27h to request an absentee ballot and learn how to vote early by mail. An absentee ballot can also be requested by calling 612-348-5151.
Heading to the polls
The city of Edina is advising residents that their polling place may have changed for 2022 due to redistricting. Voters are urged to double check before heading out to cast their ballot.
Edina’s polling places are spread across 16 precincts. Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
For more information about voting in Edina, visit edinamn.gov/223/Election.
Voting requirements
To vote, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
Registration at the polls is available on Election Day. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct. Also accepted as proof of residence is a valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration or a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.
Voters may also register with photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification or a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.
– Compiled by Andrew Wig
