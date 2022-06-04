To reminisce on the experiences of Edina High School’s graduating class of 2022, the Sun Current reached out to a few of the soon-to-be graduates with a series of questions. Their verbal responses were edited for length and clarity.
Adam Berghult
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“For me, it was after my junior year, when I fell at the state ski meet. I was pretty bummed out. And then I learned how to slow things down and really enjoy the moment. And then fortunately, my senior year, I was able to win the state ski meet, so that was kind of the biggest learning moment for me.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“From the help of my parents and my older brothers leading the way in showing me how to be a responsible student. And my parents always telling me that, ‘no matter how well you do in sports, you’re gonna have to have an education, that you’re gonna have a job after sports, so you gotta take school seriously.’”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I’m going to North Iowa Area Community College to play junior college baseball and study business.”
Diya Roy
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“It’s impossible to give a non-COVID related answer, especially considering it literally took up nearly half of our time in high school. So I remember the very first day of coming back into in person learning junior year, I was sitting in an AP Bio lecture, it was kind of clear how much we all took going to school for granted before having to learn by ourselves through screens – I for sure did. So I just remember feeling kind of in shock because something that used to be so normal at one time felt new again but I was mostly just grateful because life was starting to get back to normal finally.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“Some things that really help me are keeping a planner and writing my goals down. So I keep a Google Doc and I’m constantly updating it with upcoming deadlines and tests in my classes. Down below it, it’s a little weekly planner, so writing down what I need to get done, it keeps me organized. But writing down when I’m going to get it done keeps me from procrastinating because I’ve already kind of mentally committed to getting that task done at a specific time. Another thing is, I have a whiteboard at my desk where I write down my long-term goals, like one or two long-term goals, and then a couple of short-term goals above it, that keeps me moving towards those big goals. So I know writing your goals down, it’s kind of a cliche, but it actually really helps because it makes them kind of tangible, rather than something that’s just in your head, which keeps me driven for sure.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I’ll be studying in the honors program at the University of Minnesota as, most likely, a bio major and I want to attend medical school after receiving my undergraduate degree.”
Atman Jahagirdar
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“One of my most memorable learning experiences would be the idea that finding interest in the things you learn, or rather, going deeper into topics you already have an interest in are fundamental to developing a very strong understanding and eventually having enough passion to make a great career out of it. Then, maybe in terms of content, it really was a big change in my life when I took AP chemistry and I truly realized how every part of our world and our universe are completely explicable through science, including human society and such.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“Personally, my academic goals were not necessarily to get all A’s or anything of the sort. … That wasn’t really my priority. It was more finding out what I love doing and using class time, using questions, using the resources such as my teacher to delve deeper into topics, such as science. I’m very close with a lot of my science teachers because they helped me in so many different ways in terms of learning about the content and my potential for my future.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“I will be going to college and I will be studying bioengineering at Stanford. And I plan to do lots of research and several projects, maybe go into startups, and mostly just find out what I really want to do.”
Mia DiLorenzo
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
“It was probably in my AP U.S. Literature and Language class. In junior year, we had just read ‘Invisible Man’ and I was working on the essay that we had been assigned for that class. … I was talking with my teacher during her office hours and we just had a really engaging discussion about the true essence of the book and different themes, and I still think it was probably the best essay I ever wrote in high school.”
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
“It was a combination of a lot of planning and hard work. Time management has never come easy to me, but I was able to work on a lot of my organizational skills throughout high school, and I truly don’t think I would have been able to achieve any academic success without a lot of the resources that my teachers and my classmates offered each other.”
What are your plans for after high school?
“Next year, I will be a freshman at Harvard University, and I will be likely majoring in history and literature, but I’m not completely decided or declared yet.”
– Interviews conducted by Caitlin Anderson
