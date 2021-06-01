By Dedeepya Guthikonda
Sun Current Intern
Editor’s note: The names Jimina and Ahmed are used in this story as pseudonyms for interviewees who preferred to stay anonymous so that they could comfortably share their stories. This is a two-part story.
When Jimina’s son, Ahmed, fell behind on grade-level reading standards at his elementary school, she wasn’t aware of the problem until she met with his teacher at conferences in October of the school year. For Jimina, this news came as a shock.
“It would help if I knew earlier,” she said. “If my kid is behind the whole class, you know, instead of just waiting for the meeting and say(ing) this is happening, it’s better to say, ‘Hey, I noticed this, can you help him a little bit at home?’”
Ahmed was soon enrolled in the school’s English Language Learners Program, or ESL, to receive additional support in catching up with his peers. But in Jimina’s eyes, the program presented its own set of challenges – ones she found were hindering her son’s learning.
“To me, it didn’t seem like he was getting the help he needed (in the program),” Jimina said. Being a part of ESL meant Ahmed had to miss one to two hours a day from other core classes, such as math or science.
Ahmed wasn’t meeting grade-level standards, and ESL didn’t seem to be the answer to helping him catch up to his peers. Ahmed isn’t alone: Families of kids across the district affected by the achievement gap – whether they are in ESL or not – are struggling to get the right answers.
The achievement gap is a culmination of various factors, and similarly, narrowing the gap requires all these factors to be taken into consideration: linguistic barriers in connecting with families, implicit bias that may be affecting their performance in the classroom, and challenges in understanding the student’s background, to name a few. Minnesota has one of the worst achievement gaps in the country, and Edina is just one of school districts across the state seeking to narrow it.
Uli Rodriguez, the district’s multilingual English learner coordinator, mentioned how missing a few hours of classes due to ESL may actually be benefiting students, contrary to the perception among some. “There are some students and families who think that when they are pulled out to receive English language services they are missing out from other classes,” he said.
“What the research shows us is that students who are not proficient in English benefit from being pulled out to receive academic English instruction. If a student is not proficient in English, all the subjects are going to be hard. We help our students to improve their academic English so that they can understand their classes, complete their homework, pass their classes, and graduate from high school.”
Jimina’s concerns are not only focused on Ahmed missing time from his other classes, but also his learning within the program itself. “Another thing I noticed in the ESL program is that they’re more focused on the kids’ background (rather) than helping them achieve,” she said.
Jimina’s family is Somali, and although they are neither refugees nor immigrants, she feels like there’s an unconscious bias that Ahmed’s “English is not good enough,” despite the fact that all of her children only speak English at home. Because of this, she felt the program ostracized her son from his white peers.
However, Rodriguez mentioned how he’s “learned that most students enjoy being part of these classes because they feel they’re part of a supportive community.” ESL programs can be recommended but are not mandatory for students.
“If a family feels that these services are not a good fit for their child, they can decline services. However, most of the students and families we work with are in the program because they feel they need it and it’s a great support,” Rodriguez said.
The numbers
Still, Jimina’s narrative is not an outlier; families of color across the district have students affected by the achievement gap. The achievement gap is the gap in standardized testing scores and high school graduation rates between white students and students of color. It’s a prevalent problem in Minnesota, which a 2019 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis finds has one of the highest achievement gaps in education.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota’s overall graduation rate in 2019 for white students was about 89%, compared to 70% for African American and Hispanic students, and about 51% for American Indian students. When considering the MCA testing results over the last five years, anywhere from 19-22% of all students in Edina Public Schools fall into the “not meeting grade-level standards” category. In any given year, 12-16% of those students are Asian, 48-54.5% are Black, 35-46% are Hispanic, and 19-20% are White.
In that break-down, Edina’s achievement gap is similar to the state’s, “but I would say Edina is struggling to close it just like everybody else,” said Donna Roper, Director of Research and Evaluation for Edina Public Schools. “You would find that we have a persistent achievement gap that can be seen in all of our standardized measures.”
According to the Edina Public Schools World’s Best Workforce Achievement & Integration Report, the district did not achieve its annual goal of a 3 percentage point increase in multilingual English learners’ graduation rates. The district was unable to report progress in reducing the performance difference between students in the free- and reduced-price lunch program – a reference point commonly used to assess families’ financial resources – and their counterparts, because the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments were not administered in 2020.
Student performance on the MCAs is a common method of measuring the achievement gap, since the MCA is administered to all eligible public school students with only a few exceptions. MCA testing for this year began in May and was scheduled to take place through he end of the school year.
According to data released in 2018 by the Minnesota Department of Education, the achievement gap between Free and Reduced Lunch, or FRL, and non-FRL student groups was widened by 2.8% in the Math MCAs and 1.4% in the Reading MCAs. However, in 2019, Edina schools reported that MCA scores increased across all student groups, “significantly reducing the achievement gap.”
Roper mentioned that certain factors have persistently impacted the gap. Some of those factors include socioeconomic status, whether students are native English speakers, and whether they are part of a special ed program.
“We also know that while those factors explain part of the gap, they don’t explain all of it,” Roper said. “We also know that policies, practices and traditions don’t change easily, but as we see how the world is changing, and if the goal is to ensure a more equitable educational experience, these systemic pieces will also need to evolve.”
Part two of this story will explore some of the school district’s continued efforts to close the achievement gap.
