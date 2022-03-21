The Edina Robotics FIRST Team 1816, also known as The Green Machine, unveiled its 2022 season’s robot earlier this month as the team had its first regional competition of the year – and its first in-person match in two years.
The robot, named Zap, is the product of a monthslong process to build and create a machine that is able to efficiently drive, climb and shoot items into a target. The team is currently in the middle of its competition season as part of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which hosts a series of events throughout the spring.
Later this season, the team will be inducted into the competition’s Hall of Fame for an award it won back in 2019. The induction, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed because of the pandemic.
The induction is “pretty exciting,” said Alyson Purdy, the team’s faculty advisor and a science teacher in the Hopkins school district.
At the beginning of each new calendar year of a season, FIRST, a nonprofit organization focused on robotics, provides teams with a new game and set of rules with which to build a robot to effectively score points. FIRST, which stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” facilitates team-based robotics programs for those aged 4-18 and hosts competitions.
The FIRST Robotics Competition is for those 14 years old or above.
This year’s FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by Boeing, presents a game called “Rapid React,” requiring competing teams to “reimagine the future of safe, high-speed travel, and lightning-fast deliveries to propel the next evolution of transportation forward – in this world and beyond.” The theme reflects the entire 2021-22 “transportation-inspired” FIRST season, the website notes.
To compete in the game, a three-team alliance plays against an opposing alliance to score the most points. As part of the transportation theme, each team’s robot must complete a series of actions to gain points within the game’s arena, such as throwing balls, or its “cargo,” into central baskets, or “hubs.” Alliances can also earn points if, during the end game, their robots successfully climb onto a “hangar” and suspend themselves from one of the tiered rungs. With each higher rung, the robot scores additional points for their alliance.
When the Edina team received the new set of rules, its members began brainstorming and deciding what the robot’s main components would be and how they would play the game, said Purdy and team mentor, Dave McGoff. After that, the team built prototypes out of scrap plywood and other materials to “get a feel for how the things fit together,” McGoff said.
Modifications are made through CAD, or “computer-aided design,” and then cut into the actual pieces to make up the robot, McGoff said.
On the CAD system, “you can tell it what material it is, what size the material is, and then (it) can tell you if it’s gonna break doing what it is you want it to do,” Purdy explained.
The Green Machine participated in its first regional competition of the 2021-22 season March 2-5 in Duluth for the Northern Lights Regional. The team ended the event with the title of regional finalist and the winning of the Entrepreneurship Award, which is given to a team for its members’ ability to create a holistic business plan.
There are five people on The Green Machine’s drive team, including sophomore Kaylie C., who has become “world-renowned” for her “terrifying” defense as a driver, Purdy said. Kaylie requested the Sun Current only use her last initial.
Getting ready for the competition has been “very fun, a little stressful … but it’s (an) exciting experience because we get to build this and I get to drive it,” said Kaylie, who is also an assistant team captain in her first year doing the competition.
Alliances promote friendly competition
In the game, defense is used to keep another team from scoring, which can be done by pushing another robot around or getting in another’s way to score. But it’s “not BattleBots,” McGoff said.
And because alliances with different teams are randomly selected in preliminary rounds, teams will help out others if their robot breaks. McGoff said this arrangement fosters “rivalries, but they’re friendly.”
As an example, Purdy mentioned that McGoff and some of the Edina students spent hours helping another team build its robot after it showed up in pieces at the last competition, Purdy mentioned.
“So they don’t go home and have a bad feeling about the whole program,” McGoff added.
In its final match, the Edina team’s robot suffered an injury, falling 6 feet to the ground from the “hangar” rungs.
“It was pretty bashed up,” Purdy said.
Due to having to repair the robot from the fall, the team chose to also upgrade one of its climbers for better timing and stability on the bars, Purdy explained. The new climber has since been attached, she said.
The next competition for The Green Machine is the Minnesota North Star Regional April 6-9 at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena. After that, the team will compete at the 2022 FIRST Championship, which brings teams from across the world to Houston, Texas, April 20-23.
This event will also be when The Green Machine is be installed into the Hall of Fame – an honor the team earned at the 2019 championship for winning the Chairman’s Award, FIRST’s most prestigious award, which recognizes a team for furthering the fields of science and technology.
“It’s just too bad that the kids that were on the team when we won it can’t be there,” Purdy said, lamenting that the originally scheduled Hall of Fame induction had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Once all of the robotics teams in the state have completed their first regional competition, the Minnesota State High School League will invite the top teams to compete in a competition in May. The Edina team won’t know if it will be at the state league until then, Purdy explained.
Coming off of COVID-19 quarantines and a virtually held FIRST Robotics Competition last year, it’s been an “interesting” transition for the robotics students, Purdy said.
“It’s been a lot of adjusting, a lot of learning, but they’ve done really well,” she said.
Currently, students are working on the robot after school until 9 p.m. five days per week, and often for several hours on Saturdays or Sundays, McGoff said.
Beyond competitions, teams participate in other events throughout the season, including pitching their team to donors to raise money at the beginning of the season, and at other times doing volunteer work, such as creating a wheelchair adaptation for a student, Purdy said.
Though the students are provided advice and mentorship, pulling together the robot is all the student’s own work and dedication, Purdy emphasized.
“They’ve never let me down. They’ve always done excellent work,” she said. “They take it very seriously.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.