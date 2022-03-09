The 1986 graduates of Edina High School remember a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery that, after a Friday night football game just down the road, would be packed with teenagers late into the night.
They recalled a smoking section, a “wishing well” with miniature toys – from which teenagers took freely – and staff who apparently couldn’t care less that there were a bunch of noisy kids spending hours on end at the popular breakfast spot.
“Perkins was great because they (had) open arms,” said John Conley, one of the 1986 graduates, who attended his final lunch at the restaurant with fellow classmates Jodi McLain and Kurt Schultz Feb. 25.
McLain concurred: “They were just so welcoming to us,” she said.
Now, the Perkins that resides in the memories of those who have been patronizing the restaurant since it first opened in 1973 is closed. Its doors shut for good last week.
The restaurant, located on Eden Avenue kitty-corner from Edina City Hall with a prominent presence along Highway 100, is slated to be replaced by a mixed-use development. The site was fully entitled to the developer, Reuter Walton Development, last fall after the Edina City Council voted to approve the project – and an associated tax increment financing district for the area.
Reuter Walton acquired the property in January for $12 million from a company that leased the building to Perkins.
“Perkins Restaurant & Bakery cherishes the relationships we have built in the greater Edina area with our guests, neighboring businesses and the community at large. They are connections that we deeply appreciate,” a PR firm representing Perkins corporate said in a statement to the Sun Current.
The statement added, “We are grateful to have served the Edina community and we are so thankful for the dedicated service of our Perkins team members there.”
A ‘community-minded’ brunch spot
Randy Veith, who visited Perkins on its last day open March 1, said she and other women would meet at the restaurant every Tuesday for lunch to play bridge. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group would shuffle to various restaurants, but with some closing down, Perkins became the main spot, she said.
“They’re very kind to us, they give us a quiet table,” said Veith, of Eden Prairie. “I think very highly of this Perkins particularly because they’re very community-minded.”
The Perkins had a “neighborhood feel” that was family-friendly, said Isaac Broberg, who started going to the restaurant when his oldest daughter was born in 2008.
Broberg and his wife now have four children, and have been going to Perkins once or twice per month, he said.
One of his sons even became a pro at getting a toy out of the claw machine, gathering a handful of stuffed animals over the years, Broberg noted.
“It’s been great going there and having the kids grow up,” Broberg said. “We’re definitely gonna miss it.”
After Friday night football games in the mid-1980s at Kuhlman Field, there would be a “parade of teenagers” walking down the road to Perkins, Schultz said.
The lobby would be crowded and sometimes there would be a line to get in, McLain and Schultz recalled. McLain’s group of friends would frequently order a plate of fries to share, she said.
In its final days, the restaurant still looked generally the same as it did then, the 1986 graduates noted.
The fact that it was open for 24 hours was “huge because you could come anytime and it was the only thing open,” McLain said.
“There was nothing else in Edina to do or go to,” she added.
Ryan Preusse, a 1999 Edina High School graduate, said he remembers going to Perkins after school on a weekly basis. Now a Rosemount resident, he hadn’t been to the restaurant in about five years.
“I was in the area and heard last night on the news that it was closing so I figured I would swing in,” Preusse said on the restaurants closing day.
New mixed-use development
Following the close of Perkins, the development team now plans to salvage material to either be used or donated. After that, abatement and light demolition work will occur inside the building, Nick Walton, president and CEO of Reuter Walton, told the Sun Current.
Full demolition is slated for late March or early April, he said.
The new seven-story development to be built at the Perkins site includes 196 apartment units and 3,400 square feet of commercial space, which will likely house a new sit-down restaurant with a full-bar liquor license, Walton said.
Though there was brief discussion about Perkins occupying that space, it was not pursued because the development team was looking for a more dinner-focused menu, he explained.
With a higher percentage of larger unit sizes than Reuter Walton’s other projects and exterior materials evocative of single-family homes, the intent is for the building to have a more “residential feel,” he added.
“It’s a project that the company plans to hold on to for many, many years,” Walton said. “We are very excited to come into this neighborhood and be a good neighbor.”
Last fall, the Edina City Council voted to approve the establishment of the Eden/Willson TIF district, which encompasses the Perkins site, two historic buildings and the area’s roadway network. The TIF district is intended to make improvements to the area’s sidewalks, bike routes and general traffic patterns.
The district also would help the development team fill a financial gap of $5.1 million, city documents show. Prior to city approval, the district saw pushback from neighbors who criticized the scale of the project, the delay in increased payments for taxing agencies as a result of construction, and the fact that public improvements would not occur until after the development’s completion.
Criticism regarding the development has also come up in discussions about Perkins’ closing, Broberg said he observed online.
Perkins was not evicted from the property, a representative with the PR firm for Perkins told the Sun Current. The restaurant company offered new positions at another location to all of its existing employees, the representative said.
Prior to closing for good, staff signed and wrote notes on a board within the restaurant, announcing the closing and thanking customers for their patronage. “So sad to see this place go, but I will miss being your server so much. It was a pleasure!” one employee wrote.
“We have the best customers in the world,” another employee wrote. “Thanks for the laughs! Thanks for being you!!”
And in reference to another Perkins, near Edina’s border in Bloomington: “See (you) at 494 and France!” the employee wrote.
“We know that Perkins plays a special role in the community and in our loyal guests’ lives and we thank you for the many years of loyalty,” the statement from Perkins said.
Broberg remembered how a visit to Perkins would set the tone for the day. “Our family can expect we’re going to have a slow day and a good breakfast,” he said. “It’s been good to start our day there.”
As for Veith, she’s not sure yet where her bridge group will go instead, but the Perkins near Highway 494 and Edina’s border is a possibility, she said.
Conley noted that despite the changes happening around it, the Edina restaurant was a constant.
“This is part of the community fabric,” he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.