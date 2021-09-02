The Housing Rehabilitation Program has seen heightened interest by residents, prompting a significant increase in funds for the initiative.
The program, which allows homeowners to borrow funds from the city to rehabilitate their homes, received approval for an additional $750,000 from the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Aug. 26. The program launched earlier this year, with such success that increased funding was needed, city documents said.
The high level of interest “was totally unexpected,” Stephanie Hawkinson, the city’s affordable housing development manager, told the Sun Current.
The Home Rehabilitation Program was first launched in April, after the HRA authorized the city to work with the Center for Energy and Environment and service loan documents as part of the program. The budget was approved for $250,000 to fund eight loans.
“Our incentive was both to maintain the existing housing stock, because it is much more efficient to maintain housing stock than build new, but … our secondary motivation was for the long term preservation of the home,” Hawkinson said.
To be eligible, households must have an income of up to 125% area median income, which is $105,000 for a two-person household. The loans, which allow homeowners to borrow money at lower-than-commercial interest rates, range from $2,000 to $30,000. Improvements made on owner-occupied homes and condominiums can be valued at up to $425,000.
Loans are deferred for 30 years with 2% simple, non-compunding interest and can be forgiven if the house is sold to the HRA or another approved partner, like the West Hennepin Affordable Housing Land Trust or the Metro HRA affordable housing program. If sold to an entity on the private market, the loan amount would be due at that time.
Since 2008, the city has seen about 1,000 of these types of modest homes get demolished and replaced with million-dollar homes, Hawkinson said.
“We believe that a healthy community requires the availability of a variety of types of housing at a variety of price points,” Hawkinson said. “This is one mechanism to help preserve these homes … by providing an incentive for people to rehabilitate them.”
Now, months after launch, city staff asked for an additional $750,000 in funds – totaling $1 million for the project as a whole – to support 24 more home improvement loans. The HRA approved the move unanimously.
The program has seen a surge in demand that was unexpected when it was first approved, Hawkinson said. On July 28, the Center for Energy and Environment reported to the city that two homeowners had applied to be part of the program. By Aug. 24, that number had risen to 23 homes, Hawkinson said.
If there are no outstanding health, safety or code violations, funds from the loans can be used for energy improvements and permanent interior or exterior improvements, like roofing, garage repair and sidewalks. A remodeling advisor and home energy squad would also need to visit the property, Hawkinson noted.
