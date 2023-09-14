Bell Barr creates a batch of ceramic faerie houses during the Edina Fall Into the Arts Festival at Centennial Lakes Park. Around 250 artists, food vendors and sponsors participated in this year’s festival. The event ran Sept. 9-10 and benefited the the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, which contributes to police programs and services such as the K-9 Unit, Motorcycle Unit, Police Explorers and Night to Unite. The Fund also offers reward money for information leading to arrests for serious crimes.
Minneapolis photographer Nicole Houff shows off her Barbie-inspired pieces at the Fall Into the Arts Festival. Houff has been shooting doll dioramas for 16 years. This year, she was awarded the Best of Photography jury prize, which guarantees her a spot in next year’s event.
These mugs were made by Linden Hills Pottery, a Wisconsin-based business created by Cynthia Mosedale and Bill Kaufmann. Kaufmann said he has been a potter for 40 years and recently became an author as well. His debut novel was a finalist for the 2022 Page Turner Award.
Greg Brown shares his “Versace Tie Art” at the Fall Into the Arts Festival. Brown said each piece includes a “pre-death” tie, which means it was created before the murder of Gianni Versace in 1997. Brown worked at the original Neiman Marcus store in Dallas, which is how he accrued so many ties.
Glassblower Jon Offutt of Fargo, North Dakota, created these glass pieces. Offutt started working with glass 42 years ago. He said he was a clay potter in high school, but soon realized he “liked playing with fire.” Offutt earned the Best of Glass jury prize.
From left to right, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund board members Rob Laughlin, Pacy Erck, Karen Laughlin, Denny Maetzold and Scot Housh share information and collect donations at the Fall Into the Arts Festival. This is their second year of running the festival, which is the fund’s largest fundraiser.
