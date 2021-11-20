An Edina couple with a well-watched YouTube channel recently took part in a new song meant to bring awareness to the experiences of those who live with a disability.
Shane and Hannah Burcaw, who run the channel Squirmy and Grubs, were featured in the music video for the song, “SPACES,” by artist James Ian. The song debuted earlier this month, highlighting the voices of those with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare, progressive disease that affects the nervous system and muscle movement. Both Shane Burcaw and Ian have spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA.
“We, as a community, that’s the SMA community and the disabled, ... don’t always feel seen or valued out in the world,” Shane, 29, told the Sun Current. “And so, this song attempts to remind us and other disabled people that we are worthy, and we are out here living awesome lives and hopefully, elevate conversations about that in the general public.”
The Burcaws, who got married last year, run their YouTube channel, Squirmy and Grubs, reflecting the nicknames they gave each other. Shane is Grubs and Hannah is Squirmy. Their channel, which was started three years ago, now has nearly 900,000 subscribers.
Before creating the YouTube channel, Shane started a blog in 2011 to speak about his disease. The blog gained many followers, prompting him to launch a nonprofit, called Laughing At My Nightmare, Inc., to aid those with muscular dystrophy as well as spread positivity among youth. He later wrote several books, too.
The couple, who have lived in Edina for about two years, took part in the creation of Ian’s song and music video. The two joined Ian and others from the disability community to be part of the song writing team, alongside Barry Weeks, a three-time Grammy-nominated producer, and his writing partner, Tom Rowland.
The idea to create a song as a collaboration of those in the spinal muscular atrophy community came from the biotechnology company, Genentech, Ian said in a statement emailed to the Sun Current by a spokesperson. The song is part of Genentech’s SMA My Way program, a collaboration meant to aid people impacted by spinal muscular atrophy.
The team led a brainstorming session with members of the SMA community, where they discussed the messages, thoughts and emotions that should come through in the song. After a process of writing and reviewing with the professional songwriters, the song was completed, Ian said.
“I really loved this process because it was very collaborative and smooth, and I felt that many voices were listened to,” he said. “It was also just really cool to work with my SMA peers who are having similar experiences; it felt very comfortable and supportive.”
The song’s music video, which was directed by Dominick Evans, who also has SMA, features scenes of Ian singing in addition to short clips of other members of the SMA community living their everyday lives. This includes video clips of Shane and Hannah’s wedding. To watch the “SPACES” music video, go to smamyway.com/the-song.
“We were very happy to see the final product and what they did with it,” Shane said. “This is really a big moment for disability representation in the area of music, and being part of that is so cool.”
Ian said the song will be the beginning of the end of an era where “stories of people with disabilities have been told inauthentically, dishonestly, and without our involvement.”
He added that the song “shows the world that people with disabilities should be creating and telling stories that touch upon disability … (and) that people with disabilities can create exceptional works of art that are professional, high-quality, and relatable to all people.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.